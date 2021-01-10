Doing away with POA completely will result in chaos – Machungwa

PETER Machungwa says repealing the public order Act will result in total chaos in the country.

Recently, Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe pledged that once in government they will repeal the public order Act.

He said the Socialist Party in government would have an obligation to ensure the right to freedom of assembly is fully protected, including when those who assemble protest against its policies and challenge it.

Dr M’membe’s view was also supported by other stakeholders, including Jack Kalala and Bishop Simon Chihana.

“And there’s no going back on this. There will be no but…SP in government will repeal the public order Act. It will not be replaced by any other Act. There will simply be no public order Act or any such other laws,” said Dr M’membe. “The Constitution has enough protections for public order. We don’t need any other additional laws.

We have seen how from the colonial authorities; successive governments of this country have abused the public order Act. The worst one being this current regime of the Patriotic Front and Mr Edgar Lungu. And we don’t want to be part of such injustices and abuses. We believe that the freedom of peaceful assembly enables individuals to express themselves as part of a collective, including by engaging in public marches, protests, pickets and demonstrations.”

But Dr Machungwa, a former home affairs minister in late president Frederick Chiluba’s government, said he was more comfortable with amending the Act.

“I agree that, especially more recently, the public order Act has been used not correctly. But as former home affairs minister, from my experience, I do not agree that we remove it totally; it needs to be reformed,” he said. “But if we decide to completely do away with the public order Act there’ll be absolute authority because the police would have no means of, if we do away [with it], they (marchers) probably won’t even inform the police. They’ll probably not even know which group is marching…So I’ll not support doing away with the public order Act. I’ll support reforming it and making sure that the police, as authorities responsible, apply it fairly.”

He said doing away with the Act would bring multiple problems in the country.

Dr Machungwa said the best would be for police to stop choosing who to apply the Act on.

“If you do away with it, there’ll be a lot of problems, there’ll be a lot of chaos all over. Problems in Kanyama, problems in Chilenje, in Matero because…And the police would be overrun,” Dr Machungwa explained. “In the final analysis, it’s the people who would suffer because of chaos. So, I would support that it be reformed and then the administration of this should be strictly done in a way to ensure that everybody is treated fairly.”

When asked if we should borrow from the South African scenario where there is no public order Act, Dr Machungwa answered in the affirmative.

He however said even there, police have come out strongly on people at times, meaning there must be a law they have been using.

“I’ve not looked at their law with regard to what they’re using. But we’ve seen police there coming out very strongly, remember the Marikana [police massacre of miners in 2012]. And yet there’s no public order Act there. Police always find the means of trying to intervene if they see trouble,” Dr Machungwa said. “Recently, [Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters] EFF were demonstrating at a school which was accused of being racist, they were going to be presenting a petition. The police came in and fired teargas and disturbed the people. I’m sure they’ve got provisions under which they operate.”

He gave a background to amendments made in the past which resulted in the current public order Act where people are only required to inform police within seven days as opposed to getting permission.

Dr Machungwa said the country can still borrow good things from South Africa and other countries in the region which do not have such an Act.

“But now, as I said, it’s being abused right now in that some people are totally denied permission to do anything. That’s not right. What in fact should happen is that the police are supposed to take a fair-minded approach. People should not be stopped from marching or expressing [their] rights,” he said. “We in Zambia came up with the Constituency Development Fund. But what we found is that other countries in the region, Uganda, Kenya and others came and borrowed and some of them are doing very well with the constituency development fund. We have what we call look at the best practices, things that have worked well. You don’t have to be reinventing the wheel. You can borrow ideas; you can’t be calculating the circumference of the wheel and whatever. All those things have been discovered, now we can borrow and use them.”

Asked what amendments he would propose, Dr Machungwa said, “I can’t off hand give you that amendment. It’s something that should be very well considered; looking at it very carefully. And I can’t give it right now off the top of my head. It has to be done after a lot of thought because, you know, what would happen is that you have to consider the issue of what can you amend or what can you remove and all those kinds of things. Now if you just say remove it just like that without looking at a number of implications of whatever you are doing it is going to be a lot of work. So, I’m not in a position to say what amendments.”