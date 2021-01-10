Happy New Year to you all!

[By Gregory Kaputula]

Like always, there is every reason to celebrate a new year. In a new year, individuals and society in general come up with new resolutions. New projects are born and some accomplished, dreams are realised and fulfilled, new doors are opened and old ones closed. School going children change grades, with others graduating. New beginnings are earmarked in every new year. Others celebrate physical growth in terms of birthdays and spiritual while others celebrate job anniversaries, and even marriage anniversaries.

However, 2021 as a new year was eagerly awaited globally for one fundamental reason; the ravaging COVID-19 global pandemic which brought the world to a standstill. The international community could not wait for 2021 to arrive in the hope of global business reverting to normal away from the new – normal.

By all standard measures, 2020 can been described as one of the most difficult years seen in the recent past. At both local and international fronts, 2020 has not been a friendly year. In this year, people world over lost their loved ones to COVID-19, lost jobs, lost business opportunities with some business houses closing indefinitely.

The aviation industry is limping. International flights were cancelled, creating a negative ripple effect in the tourism sector due to international travel restrictions. Schools at all levels were affected. Sport was not spared as major leagues and tournaments were discontinued and cancelled. The same can be said about the entertainment industry. Hospitals and medical personnel were overwhelmed. All in all, the impact of the global pandemic has been felt at personal level, at household level, at various economic sector level, at national level and at international level.

Both national and international economies have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The repercussions especially for a debt-ridden country like ours are grave. According to Moody’s Investors Service report, the coronavirus outbreak posed increased risks to the growth outlook for a number of countries. In particular, a prolonged fall in prices would hurt commodity producing sovereigns with already weak credit profiles, such as Zambia. “The most immediate economic implications from the coronavirus outbreak will manifest through a fall in tourist arrivals and weaker exports of goods to China and other economies integrated into the Chinese supply chain,” said Anushka Shah, a Moody’s vice-president and senior analyst.

However, even before the coronavirus pandemic caused a global economic slowdown, Zambia was struggling with mounting debt. In 2020, Zambia became the first African country in the COVID-19 era to have failed to pay its foreign debt. A large group of creditors holding more than 40 percent across Zambia’s bonds accused the Zambian government of lacking transparency and failing to communicate its debt transactions.

In the year 2020, Zambians experienced terror attacks when selected households and public institutions like primary schools and colleges were targeted and gassed by unknown terrorists. Some Zambian citizens died during these terror activities, some were shot by Zambia Police as the police struggled to arrest the situation. Zambians are still waiting for a comprehensive report on what was the motive behind these terror attacks and the people behind them.

It was in April 2020 when the privately owned Prime Television was closed. A lot of analysts and independent minds accused the government of having closed the station in order to black out the opposition, CSOs and other independent voices. In the same year, the US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote left the country following a row over his criticism of the government’s repression of same-sex couples. The government said they asked Washington to recall the ambassador because of his “inappropriate comments.”

On 2nd May, 2020, Ian Mutambo, a lab technician at Zambezi District Hospital died in a road traffic accident involving a power tools bus while transporting COVID-19 samples from Zambezi district to TDRC in Ndola for testing.

In February 2020, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano announced that following the case of Godfrey Malembeka versus the Attorney General and the ECZ in which the court held that prisoners’ right to vote should be upheld, the Commission, in fulfilling this ruling, was working on modalities to allow prisoners to vote in the 2021 general election. Nshindano went on to announce that the Commission would not sponsor any stakeholders to verify the printing of the 2021 ballot papers in Dubai because the cost involved in taking political parties to Dubai was high.

Further, in September 2020, the ECZ announced that all eligible Zambian citizens who would not register during the 2020 voter registration exercise would not qualify to vote in the 2021 general election. “If you do not register you will not vote in the 2021 general elections. The current voter’s card will not be used in the 2021 general elections.” read the Commission’s statement.

In August 2020, Chipampe Chipili Manda, an Anti-Corruption Commission investigator and the first prosecution witness in the corruption trial involving health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya shocked the nation when he testified that as far as his investigations were concerned, he did not believe that Dr Chilufya had committed any crime. Subsequently, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale acquitted Dr Chilufya of corruption after the State failed to adduce further evidence in the matter. Dr Chilufya was charged with four counts of possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the same year, Zambians were made to debate the setting up of a Commission of inquiry into the privatisation of national assets undertaken by the MMD government of late president Fredrick Chiluba 29 years ago. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) was in the forefront advocating for the setting up of this privatisation inquiry to probe privatisation transactions. However, President Edgar Lungu ignored the petitions and nothing has happened to date.

In the last days of 2020, Zambia Police summoned the leader of the largest opposition political party in Zambia but in the process of the opposition leader reporting himself to force headquarters, police officers brutally killed two innocent Zambian citizens in cold blood. These killings happened meters away from the buildings hosting the headquarters of the civil service – Cabinet office. The brutal killing of two innocent Zambian citizens resulted in the reconstitution of the top command by the Commander-in-chief.

However, 2020 was not all gloomy for Zambia and the international community at large. Some successes were still scored; Zambians emphatically defeated the infamous Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 right on the floor of parliament. In conceding defeat, Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda said Zambians had won.

It is in this same 2020 that the Constitutional Court gave a 30 – day ultimatum to former cabinet ministers, their deputies and former provincial ministers to pay back the salaries and allowances they received when parliament was dissolved in 2016. Ministers, their deputies and provincial ministers continued to draw salaries and allowances between May and July 2016 when their mandate had expired prior to the August 2016 general election.

At the international stage, the defeat of Republican candidate Donald Trump by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the US presidential election raised hopes of global unity and peace. Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States, making Trump a one-term president. This election and result provided a history-making moment for Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, who will become the first woman to serve as vice-president.

For Zambians, this new year remains important for one important calendar event. The August 12 general election will be the main highlight for this year. Zambians are definitely looking forward to a free, fair, and credible election in this new year. The ECZ has a duty to ensure that this year’s elections are credible and reflect the free expression of the will of the people. To achieve this, the election should be transparent, inclusive, and accountable, and there must be equitable opportunities to all participants in this election.

And as a standard, for any political election to be said to be free and fair, the pre-election, election, and post-election periods must be characterised by the opening up of democratic space, respect of human rights, and the protection of fundamental civil and political rights of all citizens. There can be no free and fair elections where people are forced to vote, denied voting or are systematically denied the vital information to enable them to make informed political decisions.

The ECZ must act independently of the rest of the state powers, especially the executive, and be absolutely neutral. This year’s election must take place, in all aspects, in an atmosphere where all citizens’ rights to participation are observed by allowing them to share their opinions, to demonstrate, and to meet and campaign freely because without this atmosphere, the election results themselves, as an expression of the will of the people, will be falsified and questioned.

Importantly, all players in this year’s elections must be willing to respect and follow the standard procedures established to guarantee the casting of votes, assuring freedom and secrecy, and truthful vote counting.

Ultimately, for this year’s elections to be considered ‘free and fair’, or competitive, they must be transparent, voters’ privacy must be guaranteed and respected, the process must be affordable to all, and the polling stations must be accessible to all voters. Importantly, all eligible voters, regardless of location, group membership or disability, should have reasonable and equal opportunity to cast their ballot.

And before I forget, in his last address to parliament in 2020, President Lungu assured the nation that load shedding would be a thing of the past by December, 2020. This promise was repeated by his energy minister Mathews Nkhuwa who said load shedding was expected to completely come to an end in March, 2021, following the completion of the Kafue Gorge Lower hydro power station.

Ladies and gentleman, we are in 2021 and since the promise came from the President General himself and not any other president, load shedding should be a thing of the past. Until next time, enjoy the new year responsibly by masking up, sanitising and social distancing. COVID-19 means business.

The Author is a development activist and a social commentator. Views expressed in this Article are purely personal. Email: gregory.kaputula @gmail.com