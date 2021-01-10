I am not afraid of elections, brags Sinda MP

SINDA independent member of parliament Masauso Tembo says he is not afraid of elections because people still need him.

In an interview on Thursday when he inspected Adoni road works by Dreamlite Construction company, Tembo said time has not come for him to be removed from the seat because people still need him.

He bragged that he can emerge victorious if elections were called today.

“I am so happy that the road which has always been spoken about is being worked on. The road was in a bad state, no wonder people were complaining. Now that we are working on this one, the other one that remains at my heart is Mngomba road, it is also one of the roads that I desire to be worked on, then I will sing the song of joy…” he stated.

Tembo said he was not scared of any opponent.

“I am very ready for the elections as I will retain my seat. There is no aspirant who is giving me hard time or worry, hence I am totally not worried at all.” he said.

“This year’s election is not giving me headache. I can bet with you, I will win with a great margin. This is because people appreciate my work I have done and because of that people still need me to represent them.”

Tembo said he had resolved the water problem at Mtukulo village where he had sunk a borehole.

“You have seen the borehole we have drilled, you know better, last time you covered us. People raised their cry for water as they used to draw water from the dambos, and marriages were shaken because wives would wake up around 02:00 hours or if they go around 14:00 hours, they would return home around 20:00 – 21:00 hours but today the water has been brought to their doorstep,” Tembo said.

He praised President Edgar Lungu for gigantic developments countrywide.

“As I express my joy, I can’t forget our able President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who doesn’t sleep in an effort to provide all he desires to his people. There is no way we can need another President when the able, doing president is in office…. If we vote President Edgar Chagwa Lungu out, then everything will be distorted in this nation. Let’s trust and appreciate his leadership which he has exhibited,” said Tembo.

Meanwhile, former MMD Kasangazi ward councillor Jaulani Sakala, who accompanied Tembo, hailed the works the member of parliament had facilitated in the area.

“This road they are working on was a thorn in our fresh; people were being attacked, travelling was a challenge and many factors but look how it is looking and like this even business here will boom,” he said.

“If people decided to remove him, then we have killed development in Sinda because he is a tool of development. We will cry if we lose Tembo, he is a man of all people, he helps everyone and we still need him to carry on his duties…we are giving him the second term so that we enjoy his leadership fruits.”

Area councillor Jonathan Phiri thanked the Patriotic Front government, Tembo including the council chairperson Michael Phiri for the combined efforts to provide what was promised in 2016.

Phiri dismissed statements that the PF government had failed saying problems came with the sinning of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden but the government was trying to reduce those problems.

“Whoever says PF government has failed is a liar because mabvuto siyanabwele na boma la PF, these problems started when our first parents, Adam and Eve, sinned, so what PF is doing is trying to end those problems left by our forefathers,” said Phiri.