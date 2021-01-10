Let the Church remain political

We must make sure that the Church in Zambia remains political to safeguard the lives of millions that are currently under threat, says development analyst Dr Charity Musamba. We agree.
Dr Musamba says it was seriously irrelevant to ask the Church to “stay out of politics” when it was a well-known fact that the Church has always been part and parcel of Zambia’s political history.
As Christians, it’s our personal responsibility to exemplify Christ in the culture by our life, word, resources, and by fully engaging in the political process.
Christians should be involved in politics ethically and strongly.
What are the real duties of our religious leaders?
Is it just to read The Holy Book and preach what comes to mind? Or is it that they have a massive duty to protect the people from the evil rule of the politicians?
The word politics has a wider meaning than merely a political party or party platform. Politics affects community life – our villages, our chiefdoms, our towns, our cities and our country. Churches filled with Christians have a right to be concerned about where politics takes our nation.
The Church has a spiritual ministry of bringing men and women into a right relationship with one another as well as with God. The Church is not preaching the whole Gospel unless it emphasizes righteousness in our daily living through salvation found only in Christ. The common life of humanity is part of the Church’s concern because it is part of God’s concern; and in these days, especially, it is important that people should be reminded that all life – political, social, economic and industrial – must be subject to the laws of God. This is why Christians need to be involved in who governs our nation and how its laws impact the future.
We have forgotten that our nation grew strong in an era when moral standards were emphasised; it has grown weak because we condone that which we once condemned. The secret strength of a nation is found in the faith that abides in the hearts, homes and families.
We must make sure that the Church in Zambia remains political to safeguard the lives of millions that are currently under threat, says development analyst Dr Charity Musamba. We agree.
Dr Musamba says it was seriously irrelevant to ask the Church to “stay out of politics” when it was a well-known fact that the Church has always been part and parcel of Zambia’s political history.
As Christians, it’s our personal responsibility to exemplify Christ in the culture by our life, word, resources, and by fully engaging in the political process.
Christians should be involved in politics ethically and strongly.
What are the real duties of our religious leaders?
Is it just to read The Holy Book and preach what comes to mind? Or is it that they have a massive duty to protect the people from the evil rule of the politicians?
The word politics has a wider meaning than merely a political party or party platform. Politics affects community life – our villages, our chiefdoms, our towns, our cities and our country. Churches filled with Christians have a right to be concerned about where politics takes our nation.
The Church has a spiritual ministry of bringing men and women into a right relationship with one another as well as with God. The Church is not preaching the whole Gospel unless it emphasizes righteousness in our daily living through salvation found only in Christ. The common life of humanity is part of the Church’s concern because it is part of God’s concern; and in these days, especially, it is important that people should be reminded that all life – political, social, economic and industrial – must be subject to the laws of God. This is why Christians need to be involved in who governs our nation and how its laws impact the future.
We have forgotten that our nation grew strong in an era when moral standards were emphasised; it has grown weak because we condone that which we once condemned. The secret strength of a nation is found in the faith that abides in the hearts, homes and families.