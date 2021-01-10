Lungu is part of the rot at MoH…FIRE THE THIEF…who can’t fire other thieves, Munshya urges Zambians

ZAMBIAN lawyer Elias Munshya says President Edgar Lungu is the problem to Zambia’s problems.

Munshya is based in Calgary city, Alberta in Canada

He says Zambians must “fire the thief” in August this year, who can’t fire other thieves.

In a live video on his Facebook page on Thursday night, Munshya said there was no way that: “the President’s closest friend can win this tender at the Ministry of Health, and supply sub-standard medicines and steal money from the people of Zambia without the knowledge of the President.”

“The one who owns and knows about this Honeybee contract is President Edgar Lungu. This is the reason why this theft continues in the Ministry of Health – it is orchestrated by the President himself,” Munshya said. “He is part of the rot that is happening at the Ministry of Health. The President is the problem to the problems that have as a country.”

He argued that there was no way that a company that was registered days before it won a tender could go ahead to perpetrate fraud on Zambians, without the knowledge of politicians.

“The problem with Honeybee lies at the doorstep of State House; it’s President Lungu’s problem. Honeybee is just a front that the President has used to steal from the poor people of Zambia,” Munshya said.

Honeybee Pharmacy is a shop in Kamwala, Lusaka that won a US $17 million tender to supply drugs to the Ministry of Health.

It has turned out that the drugs, including condoms and gloves, they supplied are sub-standard.

A viewer, Wiseman, called-in and complained that what was happening in Zambia was sad and very emotional.

“The issue of Honeybee; it’s a pity that we have 70 per cent of people who are cowards. The issue of Honeybee, if it was some other country like South Africa, Honeybee this time should have been closed by the citizens themselves,” said Wiseman.

“The leaders are the thieves themselves. So, why should we wait for the thieves to catch their fellow thieves? So, I was hoping that us, the youths of this country could gang up and go to Honeybee and close Honeybee or tell the Minister of Health to resign, if he can’t be fired.”

Munshya, however, advised Wiseman that the best thing was to continue talking about Zambia’s challenges.

“The President can’t fire Chitalu Chilufya. No! He can’t fire any thief,” Munshya argued. “So, the only thing that the Zambians can do in August, [is to] fire the thief.”

He further countered that 70 per cent of Zambians could be cowards.

“Most Zambians are courageous! That’s why in my Mast column…I write for The Mast every Thursday, I said it’s difficult to create a long-standing dictatorship in Zambia – no matter how much you try,” Munshya said.

On President Lungu’s visit to Lubambe mine in Chililabombwe on Thursday, Munshya said it was a show of crookedness and deceit.

“Ifyo ba Lungu bacilacita ku Chililabombwe lelo fyabu kelenka (what Mr Lungu was doing in Chililabombwe is all about crookedness). Bufi (it’s lies),” Munshya noted.

Meanwhile, Munshya condemned President Lungu for vicariously blocking UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from flying out of Lusaka, via Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, to the Copperbelt where he was due to attend a funeral of a party member on Thursday.