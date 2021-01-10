Police have raped the POA, charges Bbalo

YOU cannot hope to maintain law and order when the Public Order Act is unfairly applied, says the Human Rights Commission.

And Margaret Bbaalo has charged that the Public Order Act had been raped by the Zambia Police Service.

Speaking at a ‘Stakeholders Engagement on Freedom of Assembly in Relation to the Provisions of the Public Order Act’ in Livingstone, HRC spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya said there was need for stakeholder engagement to improve understanding of provisions of the Public Order Act (POA).

“There is need to balance the enjoyment of these rights which carry a high responsibility of maintaining law and order…you cannot enjoy the rights of freedom of association, assembly and expression if you don’t maintain law and order,” he said.

“You cannot hope to maintain law and order when you are unfairly applying the POA; this may create conflict,” Muleya said.

He added that from time immemorial, the issue of the POA has been a major problem in Zambia.

“As the country goes towards the general elections, we have serious challenges and it is important that we start opening up dialogue and political parties should learn to co-exist, respect divergent views, rights of individuals to associate with political parties of their own choice,” Muleya said.

He said political players must be allowed to move and assemble without any interference from any political opponents.

Muleya added that there was need for stakeholder engagement to ensure that there was lawful and fair application of the POA.

He said within the POA, there was a context of promoting the right of freedom assembly and association.

“Groupings that feel oppressed will naturally struggle to tame their rights which creates an environment which is hostile to political players. As Human Rights Commission, because of our mandate to uphold and protect the Bill of Rights, we will continue engaging various stakeholders,” Muleya said.

And Muleya said the police had no right to deny any political party to hold a meeting or rally.

He said the breach of law by any law enforcement agency had a serious social economic impact on the country as government was paying a lot of money in compensation through the Attorney General.

He said the Zambia Police Service had no right to deny any political party intending to hold a meeting or rally but can only suggest an alternative day if they are unable to police an event.

And in her submission councillor Margaret Bbaalo charged that the Public Order Act had been raped by the Zambia Police Service.

Bbalo, who is the only female councillor in the Livingstone City Council, said the UPND had been unfairly treated by the police in regards to the POA.

“The POA has been raped by the police…the police should desist from unfairly treating the UPND,” Bbalo said.

She added that PF cadres were always intimidating the police.

She urged the police to take charge.

Meanwhile, the Livingstone engagement on freedom of assembly in relation to provisions and implementations of the Public Order Act held at Asenga Lodge came up with 10 recommendations on the application of the POA.

Of the 10 resolutions, Livingstone residents recommended that the HRC should effectively execute its constitutional mandate of ensuring that the Bill of Rights is upheld and protected, particularly the right to freedom of assembly, association and expression.

Other recommendations are that government should continue in its efforts of enacting the Public Order Bill of 2019 before the August elections to repeal or replace the 65-year-old law which was enacted by the colonial government.

They demanded that the POA be enforced in a fair manner to promote the right to peaceful assembly and association without discrimination.

They also recommended continued dialogue among political parties and the police in order to appreciate the need to maintain law and order so as to promote the respect for the right of freedom of assembly as well as that political parties should not usurp the role of the police using their internal security wings.

“Zambia Police Service should enforce the provisions of the POA prohibiting the wearing of military attire and the carrying of offensive weapons by non-national security wings without any form of discrimination,” read the resolutions.

On the media, the meeting resolved that media institutions and other Human Rights Defenders should advocate for the enactment of the Public Order Bill of 2019 before parliament is dissolved in readiness for the general elections.

“Political parties, Civil Society Organisations, media institutions and the Zambia Police Service should make it a priority to build capacity of their members on issues of POA,” read the resolutions.

The meeting further recommended that political parties should restrain their members and sympathisers from disrupting radio/television discussion programmes while the police must ensure that perpetrators were brought to book in order to end impunity.

“The ECZ should enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct and ensure that there is equal and fair media coverage during the election campaigns period.”