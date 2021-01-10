Youth group bemoans ‘systematic problem’ at MoH

YOUTHS of Substance national coordinator Rudolf Mwanza says there is a systematic problem at the Ministry of Health.

He is worried that Honeybee Pharmacy, a shop in Lusaka’s Kamwala area that was given to supply drugs at US $17 million contract fee, distributed sub-standard drugs and defective condoms.

In a statement, Mwanza stated that the Ministry of Health had to be held accountable for such gross misconduct.

“Otherwise, by the end of this year many youths will have serious illnesses, a rise of unwanted pregnancies and all sorts of sexually transmitted diseases because of expired drugs and condoms,” Mwanza stated. “In business you cannot even blame the supplier after goods have been confirmed received okay and paid for. There must be a systematic problem at the Ministry of Health.”

He stresses that the Ministry of Health should be held responsible on its weak internal control systems.

Mwanza added that everything rose and fell on leadership.

“To make matters worse, we recently commemorated the World AIDS Day where condoms where distributed and many youths used them and not forgetting during the festive season; it is very unfortunate,” he stated.

Mwanza stated that Zambians should be anxious to know what President Edgar Lungu’s reaction on the Honeybee Pharmacy scam is.

He stated that the Ministry of Health should learn from its mistakes and make sure that next time they do a proper observation on medical materials.

“I want to encourage the youths who may have sex between September and now to go for voluntary counseling and testing so that the future leaders don’t perish,” urged Mwanza.

On Wednesday, Honeybee Pharmacy said all its supplies were certified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Zakir Motala, who is Honeybee Pharmacy director, told a parliamentary committee that: “our supplies are all WHO certified and we have received documentation with regards to the same.”

He was responding to a question by Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa who wanted to know if there was any official documentation to their supplies.

“We’ll present documentation to prove that all our manufacturers are certified. Also I would like to state that all the products that we received were accompanied by the certificate of analysis,” Motala told the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Muchinga MMD member of parliament Howard Kunda.

“With regards the products sent to Zimbabwe (condoms), that was not our responsibility. This was done by ZAMRA and we are still awaiting results for these products that have gone to Zimbabwe.”

At this point, Kunda asked Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) executive director Manuel Mutale to clearly explain what tests were conducted on the products that were supplied by Honeybee and if those tests were reliable.

“We received samples for condoms and also for some examination gloves from ZAMRA and the Medical Stores. We had three samples of the gloves from Medical Stores which were submitted to us and these were marked to have been supplied by Honeybee,” Mutale said.

“We also had two samples of male latex condoms from Medical Stores and these again were supplied by Honeybee.”

He noted that the results came out that the latex examination gloves – the medium and the large sizes – failed to comply with the standards.

“The male latex condoms also failed to comply with the requirements of the standards,” said Mutale.

Health permanent secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo and Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) acting director general Bonaventure Chilinde struggled to convince the committee on the sub-standard condoms.