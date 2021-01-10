ZMA calls for recall of faulty health kits

THE Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) says the revelations that public safety and the health of practitioners were compromised by distribution of sub-standard health kits are hard to fathom.

ZMA has called for the recall of all the faulty kits that are currently in distribution.

Secretary general Dr Masiku Phiri said in a statement that ZMA was the official representative of the medical profession in the country that promotes quality medical practice by conducting Continuous Medical Education (CMEs), research and shaping public opinion on national health policy matters.

Dr Phiri said it was against this background that the events of the past week with regard to the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the audit flagged contractual award to Honey Bee Pharmacy for the supply of health care kits had left the association bewildered and at pains to absorb.

“The revelations that public safety and the health of practitioners were compromised by distribution of sub-standard health kits are hard to fathom. The failures at multiple levels of the supply chain under the different bodies are appalling and all elements that are culpable need to be immediately identified and necessary measures undertaken to restore confidence in the Public Health System,” he said.

Dr Phiri said on behalf of the Medical Profession in Zambia, ZMA demands answers promptly as it strives to serve the nation’s health needs with the given meagre resources at hand and immediately call for the recall of all the faulty kits that are currently in distribution and the review and strengthening of procurement procedures at Ministry of Health and all allied statutory bodies to stop once and for all recurring issues in awarding contracts.

“ZMA is following this matter closely, gathering its own facts and will keep the membership and public abreast with the developments,” said Dr Phiri.