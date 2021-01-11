CBU students asked for lunch and I always give – Malanji

FOREIGN affairs minister and Kwacha member of parliament Joseph Malanji says assertions that he was luring CBU students with money to go and line up for President Edgar Lungu in Kitwe is a misplaced notion.

Malanji is ‘caught’ in a video which has sent social media awash promising to give K5,000 to each Copperbelt University hostel as President Lungu attended a Church service in Kitwe.

But the Kwacha lawmaker in an interview said the assertion that the money was meant to entice students to line up to meet President Lungu was not true.

He said the gesture was something he does to CBU students because the institution is in his catchment area.

“I am going to CBU. I have seen writings to say I was giving them to queue up for the President…there we went for a Church service… and CBU students…I was coming out when they were calling for me, you know I am the area member of parliament and when I went there they asked for lunch. Then I said okay I will give lunch to your superiors and I will be coming back on Friday,” Malanji said.

Malanji who vowed to go back to CBU said he will slaughter five animals for the students stressing that he always looks after them.

He said the meeting that President Lungu attended was an organised gathering.

Malanji further dispelled the Mufulira picture, in which the Presidential helicopter landed at an empty stadium, stating that the President went to see miners as he refused to hold any rallies.

“I always look after my students in the campus, that’s my big catchment area. So I am going back there on Friday and I am buying them five or 10 animals depending on the availability of transport to bring the animals and I will give them 500 or 100 bags of mealie meal,” he said. “You know school, education is there for all of us not only for my son, not only for your daughter. You know those students were in the rooms not as it has been perceived in other media circles that I was giving them to go and like up. That was a church programme, even the holding room, the vice chancellor was not there. It was the Church that took up the venue.”

Malanji said he stepped out of the Church programme first because he had to see off his staff to the airport and that’s when he found a gathering of students shouting that they wanted lunch.

“If you look there were even bugler bars, it was not in an area where the President would go. They asked for lunch, and I always give,” said Malanji.