Clinical officer files for divorce 10 months into marriage

TEN months into marriage, a graduate clinical officer Wendy Mayambu has been petitioned for divorce by her husband.

Mayambu is alleged to have been engaging in extramarital affairs with deputy parliamentary legal counsel Joseph Sianyabo.

Myambu’s husband, Musonda Ng’andu, wants the Lusaka High Court to dissolve the 10-month-old marriage owing to the unreasonable behaviour of his wife.

In his petition for dissolution of marriage, Ng’andu said Mayambu has behaved in such a way that he cannot reasonably be expected to live with her.

He said on March 13, 2020, he lawfully married Mayambu under the marriage Act before the registrar at Civic Centre in Lusaka.

Ng’andu said a month after their marriage, Mayambu left their matrimonial home in May 2020, to go and live with Sianyabo at his home, No. 9 Memako Flats in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park area against his will.

He said he was reliably informed that his wife engaged in extra marital affairs with Sianyabo.

Ng’andu said there was communication breakdown between him and his wife at the time she was living with Sianyabo.

“The respondent is still living with Sianyabo to date against the petitioner’s will, which he finds very unreasonable,” Ng’andu submitted.

Ng’andu claimed that he found his wife’s artifacts among her clothes which looked like charms in the matrimonial home.

He said he tried to enquire about the artifacts from his wife but she could not give him proper answers.

“Clearly there is no more love and affection between the petitioner and the respondent. The petitioner therefore prays the said marriage be dissolved and costs be borne by each party,” said Ng’andu.

Meanwhile, Sianyabo has also been petitioned for divorce by his wife Mwape Mwansa owing to the said extramarital affair and being violent.

Mwansa submitted that on November 19, 2011, she was lawfully married to Sianyabo at St Ignatius Catholic Church in Lusaka.

She said the two last lived together as husband and wife in Rhodes Park.

Mwansa submitted that she is an accountant and resides in Northmead, while the respondent is a lawyer who works at National Assembly of Zambia as a deputy parliamentary legal counsel.

She further submitted that there are three children between them, aged eight, six and two.

Mwansa contended that the marriage has broken down irretrievably as the respondent has behaved in a manner that she cannot be reasonably expected to live with him.

Particulars of the unreasonable behaviour are that Sianyabo is violent, both verbally and physically.

Mwansa said when she once confronted Sianyabo about the flirty messages he received from women, he abused her verbally and physically.

She said she would find her husband with condoms and when questioned he would react angrily and order her to stop prying into his privacy.

Mwansa said this caused her to even become more suspicious about his social conduct.

She said Sianyabo never wanted her to work, promising to pay her the amount that her employers were giving her but he never gave her any allowance when she was unemployed.

Mwansa said when Sianyabo got a job at National Assembly his behaviour worsened, forcing her to leave the matrimonial home on September 19, 2019.

She said Sianyabo would go out without telling her and would come back home at 03:00 and 05:00 hours.

Mwansa said she came across a message where Sianyabo asked a woman if they could rent a bed sitter and when the she asked him about it he became violent.

She said Sianyabo started demanding that she contributed towards rent when he received housing allowance from his employers.

Mwansa explained that Sianyabo also received education and fuel allowance, which she did not receive from her employers.

She submitted that her monthly gross salary is K11,000 with the net pay at K7,600, while Sianyabo earned three or four times more.

Mwansa said Sianyabo was petty about the phone calls she would receive from her male colleagues and he would deliberately break her phone and throw out her clothes in the presence of her siblings.

She said Sianyabo always threatened to divorce her such that he once wrote a letter to her mother indicating that he would take her back to her parents’ house and divorce her as soon as he could.

“Sianyabo’s family bought a chicken which was sent to his in-laws through his marriage counsellors as a way of apologising for his behaviour but nothing has changed,” Mwansa said.

She said the violence affected their eight-year-old daughter, forcing her to leave the matrimonial home.

Mwansa added that Sianyabo denied her conjugal rights.

She prayed that the marriage be dissolved, there be joint custody of the children and that there be a maintenance pending suit.

Mwansa also wants an order for maintenance of the children of the family.