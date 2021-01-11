FREE THE SPACE…let’s see who is stronger, Kalaba dares PF

HARRY Kalaba has stressed that come rain, come sunshine, Zambians will settle for decency, progress, a new order and for freshness in the August 12 Presidential and General Elections.

He notes that the Democratic Party (DP) is very prepared for this year’s elections.

Kalaba is the DP president.

He said him and other DP officials have done their part in mobilising the party’s membership across Zambia.

“We have been to every part of this country. We have established structures all across the country. It is because of our seriousness for the tripartite polls, that we were avoiding to even get entangled in the by-elections that the PF kept on bringing up,” Kalaba said in an interview. “We are confident as a party that come rain, come sunshine, the Zambian people will settle for decency, progress, a new order and for freshness in this country. We are tired of the usual and we are tired of mediocrity. We are confident that the Zambian people will see us as the next alternative.”

He explained that a challenge the DP has been facing is the shrinking political space in the country.

Kalaba is uninspired that the operating space for politicians in the opposition: “is every day becoming smaller and smaller.”

“I was at Mpika FM and the police had to surround the radio station because we did not get a permit from them (police) for being on a community radio station,” he complained. “This is a multiparty democracy country and it can never be left to only one person to be going round. You don’t tie your friend’s hand and then you invite them in the ring to fight.”

Kalaba told those in the PF government to leave their opponents loose and: “let’s see who is stronger.”

“It’s high time that they allowed the political space to be even. Let the Zambian people choose who the best person for the job should be,” Kalaba emphasised.

On the electoral process, Kalaba sympathised with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

“They have worked under difficult circumstances. But we give credit to the people working there like comrade [Patrick] Nshindano, chairperson, judge Esau Chulu. They have tried to put something in place under very difficult circumstances,” said Kalaba. “They have tried to put some semblance of a [good] electoral process, even when the PF leadership doesn’t want anything to succeed.”