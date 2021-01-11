Lungu’s association with HoneyBee director explains his silence over scandal – PEP

IF there is any scandal which President Edgar Lungu was supposed to be enraged with, and address the nation on, it is this Honey Bee Pharmacy scandal, Sean Tembo has said.

In a statement, the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader said he had noted that one of the directors of HoneyBee Pharmacy is a close personal friend of President Edgar Lungu, “as evidenced by various photographs in which the President was seen in the company of this individual in various informal settings.”

Tembo said such brought into question whether HoneyBee Pharmacy actually won the $17 million tender on merit in the first place or whether the Ministry of Health awarded the tender to the company because of the close personal association that its director has with the President.

He charges that to a large extent, President Lungu’s close personal association with one of the HoneyBee directors might explain his reluctance to publicly condemn the scandal, large and tragic as the scandal is.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, there is no doubt in our minds that President Edgar Lungu has failed this nation. He has failed this nation on multiple occasions, this HoneyBee Pharmacy scandal being the latest such occasion. Being President of a nation comes with specific responsibilities and privileges,” Tembo said. “It is evident that President Edgar Lungu prefers to enjoy the privileges of being President of this country while dismally failing to honour the responsibilities of being President. By now, it should be self-evident to every well-meaning citizen that Mr Lungu is a liability to this country.”

He said the longer he stays in the Office of President of the Republic of Zambia, the lower the country would sink.

“We appreciate everything that President Lungu has done for this nation ever since he was first sworn into office, but his continued stay in office is now untenable. It is detrimental to the wider interests of this nation. The sooner that he is no longer President, the better for this nation. The 12th of August this year presents a unique opportunity to retire President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the national interest. The Zambian people have a duty and obligation to do the right thing when that day comes,” Tembo said.

When reached for comment, President Lungu’s press aide Isaac Chipampe refused to comment on the Head of State’s silence over the Honeybee scandal.

“I’d rather not comment in this matter, ifintu fimo (some things) it’s better…if there’s action, there’s action and if there’s no action, that’s it. So I wouldn’t comment,” said Chipampe.

But Tembo said PeP was extremely saddened by President Lungu’s failure to condemn the endangering of citizens’ lives through the delivery of sub-standard medical supplies by Honey Bee Pharmacy to the Ministry of Health.

He noted that the President had also failed to assure the nation that all those involved in the scandal would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we strongly believe that the HoneyBee Pharmacy scandal is of untold proportions for two primary reasons. Firstly, the amount involved of US $17 million which translates to about ZMW340 million, is a huge chunk of taxpayers’ money. Secondly, the nature of medical supplies that were delivered which were sub-standard included medicines, condoms and surgical gloves,” Tembo noted. “There is no question that expired medicines and leaking condoms actually put the lives of ordinary innocent Zambian citizens at great risk, while leaking surgical gloves actually put the lives of our frontline medical personnel at great risk especially in this era of increased COVID-19 cases.”

He said PeP’s expectation was that President Lungu would immediately address the nation the moment the scandal was unveiled during a sitting of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday January, 6, 2021.

Tembo said he expected the President to assure the nation that such a scandal would not repeat itself again in his government, that all those involved would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and further assure the nation that all other medical supplies stocked by the Ministry of Health were safe and sound for public use.

He said such assurance coming from the President is important because it would help restore public confidence in medical supplies stocked by the Ministry of Health.

“If such public confidence is not restored, we might witness a surge in the number of people shunning the use of condoms thereby bringing about an increased public health risk of sexually transmitted diseases,” said Tembo.