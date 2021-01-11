PF fortunes on CB are gone – UPND

THE Patriotic Front should stop living in denial over the Copperbelt, says Othro Muntanga Sinkala.

Sinkala, the UPND Luanshya Central Constituency chairman, said the PF should come back to reality.

He said following the failure by PF to win the support of people in Mufulira to give solidarity to President Edgar Lungu, the PF opted for fake defections in Luanshya.

“The UPND in Luanshya Central Constituency is asking the Patriotic Front to stop playing politics of self-deceit by faking defections from other political parties as this will not help redeem their lost popularity,” Sinkala said. “We would like to categorically dispute the purported defections of the UPND ward officials in Butungwa ward of Luanshya Central Constituency. PF are trying to hoodwink and deceive themselves by faking defections.”

He said the PF’s fast dwindling popularity as evidenced by the recent reception received in Mufulira and Kitwe is what has infuriated them to resort to faking defections.

“The PF must not live and pride themselves in fake defections which will not help redeem them from the impending election defeat come August 12th. The PF should accept the fact that their fortunes in the Province are gone as Copperbelt is no longer their stronghold,” Sinkala said. “Let it be known that PF using its corrupt schemes paid all the people who were paraded as defectors. This is a very shameful act by the ruling party who seem not to learn from past leaders like Rupiah Banda of the MMD who used the same schemes but ended in an embarrassing defeat. This desperation won’t salvage the PF’s lost glory in Luanshya in particular and Copperbelt Province in general. The UPND in Luanshya is as solid as a rock as it is fast gaining popularity on the ground.”

He said the PF should be more concerned about the high unemployment in Luanshya district.

“Instead of faking defections, we wish to advise PF to concentrate on finding solutions to the unprecedented high youth unemployment, pay retirees, tell the nation as to why innocent Zambians were being gassed and by who, recall the expired drugs, defective condoms and gloves distributed thereby risking lives of many Zambians, find money to pay the national debt, fix the economy and reduce poverty levels among many problems,” said Sinkala.