TI-Z is not being realistic, is demanding the impossible

Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has urged Edgar Lungu to suspend heath minister Chitalu Chilufya and his two permanent secretaries to pave way for a serious independent investigation into the issues that have been raised before the Public Accounts Committee.
TI-Z also proposes that the Ministry of Health’s status as a government
procurement entity be revoked with immediate effect as it has been clear for a long time now that the Ministry does not have the capacity to engage in procurement activities that are above board.
TIZ says it finds it scandalous that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the health of the nation could so recklessly put the very health of citizens at risk seemingly because of the corrupt acts of a few selfish individuals, hell bent on stripping this country of its much needed resources for their own private gain.
TI-Z executive director Maurice Nyambe says the health of the nation is far too important to allow it to be threatened by the whimsical desires of a few selfish individuals who see nothing wrong with flouting laid down regulations and procedures in a bid to enrich themselves at the expense of the majority Zambians.
TI-Z’s demands are unrealistic; they are demanding the impossible. What they are asking Edgar to do can’t be done.
What is happening at the Ministry of Health is what is happening in the whole government, including at State House. This is a corrupt government through and through. Without corruption it can’t survive even for a day. It is this corruption that is keeping Edgar as President – without corruption he’s gone and even the idea of his third term can’t be entertained. The whole government is driven by self-interest, self-enrichment and self-preservation.
Edgar is fully aware of the corruption going on at the Ministry of Health. He is not far away from it; he is part of it. To ask Edgar to suspend Dr Chilufya is tantamount to asking him to suspend himself. Is that realistic? Is that possible?
