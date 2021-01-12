Citizens make govt, says Moyo

CHIEF Moyo of Pemba district says it is stupid for citizens to wait upon government to better their lives when themselves make up the government.

In an interview, Moyo said there was need for citizens to know that a bad government begins and ends with them.

“Waiting for government to better our lives is being stupid because we are a government ourselves. Government starts with citizens and therefore they have power to choose which direction they want,” Moyo said.

He said it was important for citizens to make a decision of sound mind when it comes to matters of governance whether at individual, family, community or national level because it reflected the type of government they want.

“This is why we encourage citizens to vote wisely in elections because who you vote for matters,” he said.

Moyo appealed to Zambians to avoid violence if peace and development was to take place.

“Let’s not kill each other for nothing. There is nothing you gain in violence. Zambians must know that violence is bad. It’s sad that people are being killed or beaten for political leaders who do not even know them facially. Let’s avoid violence because as voters we lose out when killed,” he said. “Let’s ask ourselves a question that ‘what are we dying for?’ To achieve what after you are dead? And does it have any benefit to your family? So those sentiments are very strong. Two wrongs will never make a right whatsoever. If somebody wants to go to the party of their choice leave them. Let’s be quiet or silent people. Let’s stop judging electorates based on who they want to lead them.”

The traditional said it was only when the country was peaceful that individuals enjoy peace.

“As a country we must be peace loving – that attracts the conscious of wanting to leave in peace and manage whatever business transaction one wants to do. Why should people insult each other instead of negotiating for love? Fighting is not the solution but love is the basis of peace and everything. Even going to heaven you must be loving. For a human being, loving is when you can only be associated to Godliness. We need to have love,” he said. “We must project a sense of love for each other but where you are insulting somebody what are you attracting? It proves that you are not peace loving, you are not a Christian. When we adopt the attitude of love for one another it means we are promoting peace wherever you are and what level you are.”

Moyo said he expects the year 2021 to be more peaceful after elections.

“We expect that there will be peace after elections because Zambians would have decided. We expect more freedom of expression than it is now,” said Moyo.