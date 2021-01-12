If really things pain us, let’s change leadership – Lungu

KAPOCHE Constituency 2021 aspirant Luckson Lungu has urged the electorates to change leadership if they feel neglected.

Speaking to the electorates in Akani village on Wednesday after donating 20 iron sheets, Lungu said their cries and lamentations could only be of value if on August 12 they remove the current member of parliament Dr Charles Banda and replace him with him who is not old but energetic and goal-oriented.

He told the residents that the road which was last worked on during the UNIP government would be worked on under his tenure, if elected.

“If really things pain us, let’s change leadership because I have seen the bad status of this road you are using which I believe was last done in the UNIP government,” Lungu said. “It just shows that we have bad and poor leadership. I am not an MP, ndine munthu cabe wokhuzidwa ndi mabvuto yomwe tilikupitamo mu Kapoche (I am not the MP, I am a mere man brought up under problems we undergo here in Kapoche) and I decided to render help to my relatives.”

Lungu said if they vote for him, he would address their problems.

“Vote for me in August and I will address your problems but if you want to remain in those problems and keep on crying then keep voting for ba Mwankole who always appear in the last days,” he said.

Lungu said other problems neglected by the current leadership included lack of desks in schools, lack of enough fertiliser for farmers, and bad road network.

He reminded the people that after voting for Dr Banda in 2016, he disappeared until the end of 2019.

Lungu said this meant that Dr Banda forgot to address problems in the early years and only remembered as the polls drew closer.

“When we voted for him, in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 he wasn’t seen and now he is crossing left and right, what has he seen? Where was he all those years we needed him most? Ngati wakalamba wakalamba (if you have aged, you have aged), you need to rest. Khoswe akakhalisa munyumba amatsika paja uceza na alendo chifukwa amatha mantha ndi ulemu (a mouse appears when you have visitors due to lack of fear and respect) so let’s drop those that have overstayed. Are they the only ones?” asked Lungu.

Headman Mbwindi, Nelson Sakala, told the people to be careful with ravens that appear only in last days of their journey.

“You have seen some coming now when all along they were not there to see and listen to you. So my advice is let’s not listen to a mwankole amene abwela mumasiku yosiliza (ravens that come in the last days)! If you hear Mwankole, Mwankole those are the ones but let’s put Mwaiwanu in our minds in readiness for that day,” said Sakala

Headman Cilubango, Ackson Tembo, urged Lungu not to relax or give up because his good name, good report has gone far that everyone in the society was behind him for his good activities.

“I am happy to see Mwaiwanu looking at what he has been doing for us all along. Don’t stop, people are happy to see what you do. You have a good report among the people. They are behind you. You have seen the road you have used it, it’s bad because we don’t have anyone to represent us, to give us a good road,” said Tembo

And former Kapungwe ward chairperson Sekelani Banda defected to join Lungu’s team after he was removed from the position.

“I was accused of supporting you just because I allowed Mr Nelson Sakala to buy maize from my home and they said I belong to you and they removed me as ward chairperson. Now today I am fully announcing my support for you since they already accused me…” said Banda.

Lungu gave K1,700 to people that attended the meeting for them to buy soap and salt on their way back home.