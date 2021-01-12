Lungu is ready to do anything in his third term bid

When some politicians want to retain or gain power by any means the killings, intolerance and other abuses we are witnessing in Zambia today become inevitable.
Edgar Lungu’s drive to have a third term at any cost has made him very desperate and lose all restraint. He seems ready to maim, kill and abuse power in any way to keep himself in power.
Edgar is doing everything possible to ensure that his main competitors in this year’s elections do not have a chance to mobilise. He has even been seeking ways of getting them disqualified by bringing all sorts of trumped up criminal charges against them and getting them convicted. He has even gone as far as asking law enforcement agencies to freeze their bank accounts. Crazy!
Edgar is ready to put this country on fire just to remain president.
And chief Chisunka of the Ushi people of Mansa district is right when he says that in view of this year’s general elections, the environment shall be tense.
He advises politicians and their supporters to “keep their emotions under control”.
“What is important is for everyone to keep their emotions under control,” says chief Chisunka, while asking fellow chiefs to desist from being evidently partisan.
“At the moment, it’s too much of chiefs involving themselves in partisan politics. To my fellow chiefs, be reminded that today’s politics are unlike old politics. There are a lot of insults [in today’s politics]. It’s for that reason that chiefs should be non-partisan. Let us not be used, especially this year, by politicians. What we seek in politics is development. We are not seeking for war, like what has started happening now where innocent lives are being lost. It’s unacceptable! There is no chief who can approve of that. Shedding people’s innocent blood; it’s now frightening! Politics is like a football match; one team will lose while the other will win. Even in politics, you can’t have one party that fights to retain power at all costs. Equally, you can’t have another party that fights to win at all costs. It’s not good, in either way. This year’s political campaigns must be devoid of cruelty. It’s too much. Please, spare us chiefs. Stop abusing us [to do your political bidding]. I know of some chiefs who are no different from political cadres. They are traversing the whole country like political cadres. That’s not good. How are people going to regard us? I saw even during the voter registration sensitisation that some chiefs were going everywhere to sensitise people. Why should a chief leave his palace to go and sensitise people in a different chiefdom to vote?
That’s unacceptable! We have been abused a lot as chiefs, by politicians. It is making us to lose integrity!”
Edgar will leave no institution standing in his third term bid. All the institutions of our people – traditional, Church, State and government agencies – are being compromised, abused, to play a role in ensuring that his third term bid succeeds. Edgar is on a very dangerous path.
