Lungu ought to have suffered consequences for misdirecting his ministers – Changala

CIVIL rights activist Brebner Changala says the constitutional breach orchestrated by President Edgar Lungu has resulted into the arrogance by his cabinet ministers to pay back the money which they illicitly acquired when they illegally continued their stay in office after parliament was dissolved prior to the 2016 elections.

He says President Lungu ought to have suffered the consequences for misdirecting his cabinet ministers and the Constitutional Court should have condemned him to costs.

On December 7, 2020 Constitutional Court registrar Dorcas Malama directed the 64 former PF ministers and their deputies to repay K4,266,664.10 to the treasury within 30 days which came to an end on January 7, 2021.

Following the Court’s directive only a few took responsibility for their actions and paid back to the treasury but 43 former ministers and their deputies out of the 64 sought the court’s permission to pay the judgment sum in monthly instalments of K10,000 for those who are currently serving and K5,000 for those who are ‘retired’.

The 43 claim that they are unable to settle the assessed amount in a lump sum because they have family and other financial commitments which include school fees, tertiary education fees, medical expenses, utility charges, among others.

But Changala says it is a mockery for the ministers to claim they can’t afford to pay back the money when they live unthrifty lifestyles.

“They have wasted the Zambians’ time and they have wasted the treasury’s time. The money that they illegally got in 2016 has since lost value and according to the order of the Constitutional Court, I doubt whether they are going to pay any penalties in terms of loss for the government and interest at the bank rate,” Changala said. “With this tolerance of where they have not paid any cost to government and any interest on the money that was acquired illegally they have the audacity to stretch the Zambians tolerance to their arrogance which is most unfortunate.”

He said the delay by the ministers to repay what they dubiously acquired and reluctantly claim that they are unable to pay because they are financially weak is aimed at evading remittance of the K4.2 million to the national treasury.

“If you look at the current ministers that includes Given Lubinda, they have been living an opulent lifestyle, exaggerated financial excellence in terms of financial prosperity but when it comes to own up to an illegality they are the first people to resist and drag the nation into the mud which is totally unacceptable,” Changala stressed. “Looking at the lifestyle of the ministers gives you an insight that they have more money than the national treasury. They live a lifestyle which depicts the fact that they can lend money to the Zambian government albeit suspiciously.”

He indicated that the court should have condemned President Lungu in its judgment for failing to uphold the rule of law.

“The ConCourt unfairly left out President Lungu. He is the causer of this constitutional breach on which money was extended on undesirable groups of citizens masquerading as ministers. President Lungu must have suffered costs, although he has immunity, and condemnation on record by the court,” he said. “The court should have put it on record that the Republican President broke the law by failing to defend and uphold the Constitution.”

Changala noted that the Head of State is yet to commit another constitutional breach by contesting the presidency for the third time in the much anticipated August 12 elections.

“This is the same President. He is back at it again interpreting the Constitutional Court’s ruling on eligibility that it did rule that he qualifies to stand for a third term when the court did not do that,” Changala said. “A lot of PF members unfortunately are agreeing with this constitutional breaker. And he is at it again, he is about to fail again to defend the Constitution by insisting that the Court ruled in his favour that he qualifies to stand. He is about to commit another offence.”

He said constitutional breach has become the President’s modus operandi and that the Constitutional Court made a mistake to spare him in condemnation over the illegal stay of the 64 ministers in office.

“He (President Lungu) was the architect of the ministers’ misfortune and breach of the Constitution and must be condemned. Whether the ministers must pay or not the ring leader must receive sanctions on that basis. President Lungu broke the law when he commissioned the continued stay of ministers in office illegally and it’s the onus of the Court to find him liable and condemn him both in costs and on record,” Changala said.

He charged that the Head of State is a perpetual lawbreaker who presides over the most corrupt administration including his Cabinet ministers who heed to his guidance.

Changala said the resistance by the former ministers and their deputies to honour the court judgment was a crime as they are only serving their interests and not that of the country by perpetually staying in court appealing against straight forward matters.

He is worried that no individual would respect the Constitution if the lawmakers themselves are the first to break the law.

“The bailiffs will visit them. At the moment it’s difficult because they control nearly every strata of government, but there is a moment in time when they will not be there (in public office). They will be a sorry sight and a disgrace,” said Changala. ”That money will be collected but if they don’t own up in an honourable way like Harry Kalaba and his colleagues they will be visited by the bailiffs in the most humiliating and disgraceful manner.”