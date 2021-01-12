PF has scored a first in Chama – Mtayachalo

YOTAM Mtayachalo says the PF is the only party, since Zambia’s independence, which has shown political will to develop Chama district in Muchinga Province.

For a third time, Mtayachalo is aspiring to contest as Chama North Constituency member of parliament, now on the PF ticket.

He did so in a by-election in July 2012 and in the 2016 general elections, on the MMD and FDD tickets, respectively.

He was unsuccessful in both attempts.

In October last year, Mtayachalo resigned from the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) where he was chairman for labour and employment.

He later joined the PF, “a firm decision” he says was made in the best interest of the people of Chama North.

“I’m a stronger believer in consultative type of leadership,” Mtayachalo told The Mast. “I have no doubt that I made the right decision and if I’m adopted on the ruling party ticket, I will be working together with my colleagues in the party.”

He looks forward to delivering a landslide victory for the PF because: “of the work I have done in the constituency in the last eight years.”

“I have never abandoned the people,” Mtayachalo stressed. “I have struggled with them in challenging times, even after losing the elections in the past, unlike other people who disappear in thin air and only resurrect when elections are near. I do not think that such people have the interest of the people of Chama at heart.”

Mtayachalo emphasised that his resignation from the FDD was preceded by wide consultations in Chama North Constituency.

He said those consulted included traditional and religious leaders, interest groups and the grassroots.

“Patriotic Front is the only party since independence which has shown political will to develop Chama district as evidenced from the tarring of the township roads, parts of the Chama-Matumbo and Chama-Lundazi roads, although more needs to be done,” Mtayachalo explained.

“This motivated me to join the ruling party in order for me to be part of the developmental agenda and push further for the development of Chama North Constituency.”

He further thanked Muchinga Province PF chairman and Chama South member of parliament Davison Mung’andu, the district, constituency and ward officials for warmly welcoming him into the PF.

“I must admit that the support I’m receiving from party structures in the constituency is huge and marvelous and I pledge to kick-start mobilisation exercise in all the wards,” said Mtayachalo. “Not even the rainy season shall deter me from achieving my goal. If it means riding a bicycle to reach areas where the vehicle cannot reach, I will do so until victory is achieved.”