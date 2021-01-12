Sialubalo urges citizens to defend Constitution, remove PF

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says it is up to every citizen to rise up collectively to defend the Constitution and kick out PF in the August general elections.

Sialubalo said when there is a leadership that is breaking laws with impunity, it is up to the citizens to take that leadership to task because they are the ones who gave it the mandate to govern through the Constitution.

“The country is gone and we are really in a dilemma. We are in a very bad state as a country because if PF was to go through again in the August general election then now we’ll be completely dead,” he said in an interview. “Now it is no longer a responsibility of an individual or opposition political party to advocate the removal of PF from power but the duty for every citizen because they are the owners of the country.”

Sialubalo said Zambians are in serious problems and are the same people that give the mandate to the leadership of the country.

He said it was not only supposed to be the opposition political parties like the UPND putting the PF to task when it is abrogating the Constitution but that the Zambian people should rise up to protect the Constitution and their public resources.

“It is the people of Zambia that should demand change. PF is doing everything with impunity, abrogating the Constitution and who is supposed to take charge it? It’s the Zambian people. Now the biggest challenge we have in this country is that citizens think the government of the day gives them a constitution. No! It is the people themselves. That is why government leaders swear in to rule according to the Constitution and so if they breach those rules the same people who gave them the mandate to rule them according to the Constitution must take such leaders to task,” Sialubalo said. “Where we are now it is the PF war against Zambians, not UPND or any other political party. For instance, the shooting of those two people, our member [Joseph Kaunda] and the state prosecutor [Nsama Nsama]. Now PF is killing the same people who put them into leadership, the same people who are paying tax.”

He claimed that Zambians were now dealing with criminals in leadership that were abusing national resources.

“This government now must be removed come August 12 election. People must keep their voter’s cards safely so that come August they choose leaders of their choice, be it at ward, mayoral, constituency and presidential level,” he advised.

And Sialubalo said Zambians must choose leaders that will solve problems facing the country stressing that only the UPND was capable of doing so if voted into office.

“The economic situation of Zambia now is very complicated. These guys over borrowed so it really needs serious brains to sort it out which we think as an opposition political party, UPND, can do because PF themselves have completely failed,” said Sialubalo.