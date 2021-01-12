Things have changed, Lungu becoming history – Musumali

COSMAS Musumali says President Edgar Lungu and the PF are now becoming history.

He has described the President’s last Thursday to Saturday visits to some Copperbelt towns as a disaster.

Dr Musumali is the general secretary and first vice-president of the Socialist Party.

“President Edgar Lungu’s working visit on the Copperbelt was a disaster in many ways,” Dr Musumali told The Mast from Chililabombwe.

“This was the President’s first visit to the Copperbelt Province in 2021. The province has been a bastion of PF support over the past years.”

Dr Musumali said being the first presidential trip into the Copperbelt in 2021, it was planned to provide a good start for Lungu and his party’s campaign towards this August’s elections. “However, things have changed. The people of the Copperbelt need change. President Lungu and the PF are now becoming history,” he said. “People were not willing to attend Presidents Lungu’s meetings. His ministers and cronies had to resort to bribes to mobilise a resemblance of presence and support.”

He, however, indicated that the PF leadership could not manage to induce popularity in Mufulira on Friday.

“This effort didn’t work in Mufulira and it ended up being a huge embarrassment for President Lungu and the PF establishment,” Dr Musumali noted.

He said the Socialist Party was today the fastest growing political power on the Copperbelt.

He explained that increasingly, more people see the leftist party as the alternative to the failed experimentation with neo-liberal capitalism.

Dr Musumali stressed that neo-capitalism had sent thousands of workers into joblessness and: “is today failing to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further said President Lungu’s trip to the Copperbelt was at huge cost to the Zambian taxpayer.

“The entourage was big, involving hundreds of vehicles from Lusaka and the Copperbelt. Three choppers and the presidential jet were also assigned. The defence and security deployment was massive,” he said. “The habit of dishing out brown envelopes continued. It’s is an extremely reckless way of spending the taxpayers’ money at a time that millions of Zambian lives are at stake due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with a health system that is poorly resourced.”

Meanwhile, Dr Musumali noted that the trip also reminded Zambians of the retrogressive role played by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Zambia Air Force (ZAF).

He said the two government institutions were, in the past, used to constrain opposition leaders’ air travel during election campaigns.

“We are in January – still a distance from the official campaign period, but this form of rigging and intimidation has already begun! We are cognisant of the immense difficulties the two institutions work under,” Dr Musumali said.

“However, short-term political appeasement has eroded the confidence of the masses of our people in these two key national institutions. The Zambian people have to win back these two institutions. President Lungu and the PF must go! The damage they are causing is irreparable.”

Last week, on January 7, airport authorities at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka blocked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from flying to Ndola.

Hichilema was scheduled to attend the burial of Copperbelt Province UPND youth chairman Ronald Bwalya Manenga in Kitwe.

It was later learnt that the airspace on the Copperbelt was shut for local flights.

Neither the CAA nor ZAF gave or has given any reason for the closure of the Copperbelt airspace, for local flights, last week.

President Lungu was on the Copperbelt for a three-day political excursion, conveniently called working visit.