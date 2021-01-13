Bishop Hamungole succumbs to COVID-19

MONZE Diocese Bishop Moses Hamungole has died.

Bishop Hamungole passed on around 18:00 hours at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka where he was receiving treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Catholic Church in Monze last week suspended mass indefinitely following the positive result of the Bishop.

Bishop Hamungole wrote then “I have personally decided to write you about my health condition since last Saturday. Before that I had what I thought was an ordinary flu which on Saturday was confirmed COVID-19 case at Monze Mission Hospital. They immediately started the treatment and I was later transferred to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where they have better facilities for COVID-19 patients. From Monze I was in a stable condition. I have remained in the stable condition. Yesterday evening they resumed the treatment and I have been told my oxygen levels were fine. Fr Oliver has delivered all the medication which the hospital need to complete the list for my treatment. I am well taken care of here and there is no reason to worry about. I’m calm and confident to pull through this COVID-19 attack. I wish to thank you for your prayers. At the same time I want you to take the COVID-19 pandemic real and to urge you to follow all health regulations. Let us remain united in prayer!”