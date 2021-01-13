Chilufya a smallest part of MoH scandal – Nevers

NEVERS Mumba has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to clean up the Ministry of Health and other government institutions.

Mumba, the MMD president, said the dismissal of health minister Chitalu Chilufya has exposed what he termed grand corruption.

“I wish to put it on record that the removal of Dr Chilufya does not necessarily deal with the problem at the ministry, there are several questions that remain answered,” he said. “Has he changed his philosophy and policy that he does not remove anyone unless the courts of law find him wanting or guilty as it was in the case of honourable [tourism minister Ronald] Chitotela? All these mixed messages cast a dark cloud on the ethnicity of this action and the sincerity of this action. We would like to say then that there is a problem at the Ministry of Health and there has been for a long time and we hope that an investigation starts immediately that will be allowed to go as far as it is supposed to go and should not be stopped by politics.”

Mumba warned that his party was aware of the many people that were involved there.

He said from the information available, Dr Chilufya was a smallest part of the scandal at the ministry.

“We hope and believe that this government will be bold enough to get to the bottom of this matter and we are counting on the investigative wings that now that the elections are not far, they will not be too scared to do the right thing on behalf of the Zambian people,” Mumba said. “Can someone in the investigative wings…the ACC get some strength, courage and anointing from God to do the right thing for the Zambian people for a change. Do all the investigations have to be partisan; do they all have to please an individual or a few individuals? Is there no single man like the Bible says in the book of Isaiah who can speak the truth and lead the way to bringing Zambia out of this mess?”

Mumba said the Ministry of Health harboured the most corruption in the entire government.

He said there is more scam in the entire government system than what they are going to find out in the Ministry of Health alone.

“Let’s all do this together. For Zambia to be saved we need to start to clean the different sectors of our society, and the Ministry of Health gives us that opportunity to get started,” Mumba said.

And speaking on Capital Radio, Mumba said President Edgar Lungu had an opportunity to demonstrate that he was willing to fight corruption by not standing in the way.

He said whatever the Head of State had done with those close to him should not stop the course of justice.

“Let’s all stand in faith, the elections are very close now, which means that a lot of these public officers will be a little bolder to do the right thing. They are becoming fearless of government. They are becoming fearless of those in power because they are saying if I suffer for the next six months there are only six months remaining so let me do what God expects me to do,” said Mumba. “…This investigation must be about the Zambian people and not the President, the PF and the opposition. It must be in the interest of the Zambian people, meaning therefore that may God gives us someone within this system: men and women of integrity who fear God to expose this scam.”