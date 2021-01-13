Lungu is surrounded by a community of criminals – Kasauta

BWEENGWA Constituency UPND member of parliament Michelo Kasauta says the firing of health minister Chitalu Chilufya is just window dressing aimed at hoodwinking Zambians into believing that President Edgar Lungu hates corruption.

Kasauta said there was no genuineness involved in the dismissal of Dr Chilufya because President Lungu just succumbed to pressure from Zambians.

“Firing Dr Chilufya right now after he has squandered everything at the Ministry of Health it doesn’t make any sense. Dr Chilufya was supposed to be fired three to four years ago. His firing is just a window dressing exercise aimed at hoodwinking Zambians into believing that President Lungu hates corruption. He just succumbed to pressure not that he did it from the bottom of his heart. He enjoys working with corrupt ministers,” he said.

Kasauta argued that President Lungu would never be serious in his actions because he was suffering from indecision.

“If President Lungu was genuine and serious with fighting corruption he would have first of all fire a minister who benefited from the million-dollar fire tender deal, a minister involved in Malawian maize-gate scandal, a minister who was involved in speed camera scandal, a minister who was in charge of inflating figures on road construction, a minister in charge of energy for making fuel expensive, a minister who has been stealing mukula in this country,” he said. “Furthermore, he was supposed to fire a minister who made people from the upperclass to benefit from forest 27. But it was so easy for President Lungu to fire a Bemba speaking minister Emerine Kabanshi for social cash transfer [scandal], and a minister who leaked his nakedness David Mabumba and now he has fired Chilufya just for one crime of Honeybee when he has been allegedly stealing from the time he got into that position and I don’t think he has been benefiting alone.”

Kasauta said Zambians must not allow themselves to be duped and believe that now the President hates corruption.

“These guys after realising that they have stolen enough now they want to blindfold the people of Zambia by pretending to fire Chilufya in the meantime they are working together behind the scenes. So the people of Zambia must not be duped and we will only believe when we see that Dr Chilufya has been convicted for committing crimes against humanity and that is when we are going to say indeed President Lungu was serious with fighting corruption. For now, he is just joking. He is a joker,” he said.

Kasauta said the decision to fire Chilufya was long overdue.

“The Zambian people have been demanding President Lungu that ‘please can you fire Chilufya because of corruption’. The same man was under investigations but he was acquitted but the real time when Chilufya was supposed to be fired was around 2018 because we the Zambian people saw it,” Kasauta said.

And Kasauta said it was not only Dr Chilufya who was supposed to go but the entire structure in the Ministry of Health, including the permanent secretaries, some directors and the ZAMRA director.

“The way they have been…at the Ministry of Health was systematic. Not only Chilufya alone but he might have gotten the biggest chunk. The entire top management under the Ministry of Health is rotten, they must all go. It is also shocking that the very President in less than a week said he can’t be pressured to fire any minister over accusations of corruption until the courts prove that. Now what has changed within a week?” Kasauta wondered.

He thanked the people of Zambia for pressurising President Lungu to fire Dr Chilufya.

“What Chilufya has committed by distributing expired drugs and condoms is murder and he must be put behind bars,” Kasauta charged.

And Kasauta said Zambians would fire President Lungu in the August 12 President and General Elections.

“His day is coming too. We know that he has sacrificed Chilufya thinking that he can rebuild his image because they are going to the convention but it’s too late because he has already damaged his image. He is surrounded by a community of criminals,” said Kasauta.