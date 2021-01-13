MoH scandal disheartens CSAWUZ

THE Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia says it is disheartening to see the Ministry of Health being in the forefront of purchasing defective medical supplies and even distributing to innocent citizens.

General secretary Makai Makai said in a statement that the union was disheartened by the revelations of the Public Accounts Committee hearing on the US $17 million drug supply scandal.

Makai said the revelations clearly show that the purchase of defective medical supplies was a well thought out corrupt syndicate of the Ministry of Health, Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority, and Zambia Medical Stores.

“It hurts to see this level of corruption and mismanagement of public resources in our country. It is disheartening to see the government institution mandated to safeguard the life and health of Zambian people like the Ministry of Health being at the forefront of purchasing defective medical supplies and even distributing to innocent citizens of Zambia,” he said.

Makai said the cost of such shameless acts of corruption on the inherent and inalienable right to life of Zambian citizens and others who may have used the products is immeasurable.

“Let’s also ask ourselves these questions; how many people contracted HIV and AIDS? How many people got unwanted pregnancies? How many people got STIs because of these defective condoms that were deliberately distributed? How many medical personnel and other staff working in hospitals contracted infections because of defective personal protective equipment (PPEs)?” he asked. “We are disheartened to learn that the Ministry of Health did not only over-look most procurement bidding processes in awarding HoneyBee the contract but further went ahead through the Medical Stores Limited and sanctioned the distribution of defective medical supplies with the full knowledge of them being defective.”

Makai said it was not long ago that the Ministry of Health purchased 50 units of ambulances at a ridiculous cost of US $288,000 each.

“We have equally not forgotten the misuse of about K1.3 billion COVID-19 funds and the recalling of medicines not registered for use in Zambia by the Zambia Medical Regulatory Authority that the Ministry of Health imported,” he said.

Makai said it was heartbreaking to learn that Medical Stores Limited, carelessly and deliberately distributed condoms and gloves that they knew did not meet the required standards set by the Zambia Bureau of Standards.

He said it was annoying that the Honeybee “corrupt medical supply scandal” had put the lives of many Zambians at serious risk simply because few selfish individuals want to live a lavish lifestyle.

“As a concerned Union, we welcome the move by His Excellency the President of Zambia Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to dismiss health minister Chitalu Chilufya with immediate effect. We equally feel that the permanent secretary Kakulubelwa Caroline Mulalelo needs to be fired and this should be extended to all directors at the Ministry of Health who are found wanting because they are the ones who allowed such kind of irregularity to take place,” he said.

Makai further reiterated the call from other stakeholders to have the procurement mandate withdrawn from the Ministry of Health by the Zambia Public Procurement Authority with immediate effect until the ministry puts its house in order.

“We equally call upon law enforcement agents like the Anti-Corruption Commission to prove their relevance to the Zambian people especially in this case with overwhelming evidence of corruption in all transactions,” said Makai.