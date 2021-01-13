We shall overcome COVID-19, says Chanda

HEALTH minister Jonas Chanda says the country will overcome COVID-19 the same way it has previously triumphed over other diseases.

Giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Chanda was hopeful that although new cases were being recorded every day, the situation would normalise eventually.

“In the last 24 hours, 1,343 new cases were detected out of 11,302 tests done. That represents a positivity rate of almost 12 per cent. Remember where we are coming from, we had a positivity rate of sometimes one to two per cent. So we are at 12 per cent positivity rate,” he said. “The cases were detected in the following categories: health care facilities screening 744, routine screening 487, contacts to known cases 85, pre-travel screening – those who want to travel outside the country 12, health care worker screening 11, and point of entry screening, four.”

Dr Chanda said the new cases were detected among 52 districts which included Lusaka with 475 cases.

He said Ndola had 168 while Mufulira recorded 74 cases.

Dr Chanda said additionally, Chingola, Kabwe and Chipata recorded 53, 50, and 49 cases respectively.

“Kasama (32), Solwezi (31), Chikankata (30), Livingstone – 29, Kalumbila – 25, Kapiri Mposhi – 23, Kaoma – 21, Chama – 19, Limulunga – 19, Zimba – 19, Chibombo – 18, Mongu – 19,” Dr Chanda said. “Choma -13, Petauke – 12, Chadiza – 11, Katete – 11, Mpika – 11, Mwandi – 10, Chililabombwe – 08, Kitwe – 08, Ludazi – 08, Masaiti – 08, Mbala- 08 and Kazungula – 07….”

He said the accumulative number of cases nationally stood at 31,100.

Dr Chanda bemoaned the surge in the number of cases across the country.

He however, noted a glimmer of hope, looking at the 494 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

“Lusaka, 256 discharged, Western – 102 discharges, Southern 61, North-Western – 43, Central – 11, Eastern – 08, Nothern – 08, Luapula –05. So, total recoveries nationally stand at 21,568. The accumulative number of deaths stands at 509,” said Dr Chanda.