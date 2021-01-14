87 works and supply staff test positive to COVID-19

THE Ministry of Works and Supply has recorded 87 COVID-19 positive cases, according to public relations officer Ndubi Mvula.

This follows a mass testing exercise carried out at the ministry last week.

Mvula said out of the 137 tests conducted, 87 came out positive while 18 were negative.

Mvula said 26 were inconclusive while six are pending.

And Mvula said works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa who led the exercise appreciated the seriousness with which staff took the exercise.

He said Chalikosa confirmed that she was due for a second test after seven days because her results were inconclusive.

Last week, Chalikosa disclosed that the testing and fumigation of the ministry headquarters was carried out because of the four cases and one death that were recorded.

The ministry has since advised staff with positive results but asymptomatic to work from home while observing their health status during self-quarantine.