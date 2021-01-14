ACC probes Honeybee

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has disclosed that it has been investigating Honeybee Pharmacy since August last year.

ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said in a statement yesterday that this follows revelations of suspected corruption in the manner Honeybee Pharmacy was awarded a contract by the Ministry of Health to supply medical kits.

Moono said the investigations were instituted arising from information received from a named stakeholder.

“A number of witnesses and suspects have been interviewed and investigations have since reached an advanced stage. The Commission anticipates that the investigations will be concluded soon,” said Moono. “Several individuals and entities have in the past few days called upon the Commission to pursue this matter. The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent to bring to book any persons or entities that will be found involved in the corrupt activities.”