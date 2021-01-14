JCTR urges Lungu to halt project visits amidst Covid surge

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has called on President Edgar Lungu to consider putting a halt to visiting of development projects because such visits inevitably draw crowds of people thereby endangering their health in this Covid era.

JCTR says it is evident that Zambia is now facing a health crisis.

JCTR executive director Fr Alex Muyebe urged the government to temporarily stop all public gatherings, including all political rallies of any shape or form.

“We call on the Head of State to consider putting a halt to visiting of development projects because such visits inevitably draw crowds of people thereby endangering their health in this Covid era,” Fr Muyebe said.

He said the safety and the lives of the Zambians must be an all-time priority.

Fr Muyebe said the crisis calls for leadership at all levels to help the country wade out of the crisis.

He said when the first wave of COVID-19 hit Zambia in March 2020, everyone “scampered and took cover”.

He said compliance to guidelines to fighting COVID-19 was at highest in the first three months.

“We soon developed familiarity with the virus as statistics played out in our favour with very few fatalities and very high numbers of recoveries. Complacency has since set in and we are now in harm’s way as COVID-19 has now resurfaced in Zambia with vengeance in a strain that is spreading more quickly and easily than the previous strains,” Fr Muyebe noted. “The new coronavirus variant is not joking. The second wave of COVID-19 is severe and is thriving on complacency and acute disregard of the standard Covid guidelines by both national leaders and the general public.”

Fr Muyebe said unlike the first wave of COVID-19 when people were accustomed to hearing of Covid cases at a distance, this time around, most people have now COVID-19 cases in their homes.

He said COVID-19 was no longer remote statistics out there.

“Unfortunately most of us now know of family members and friends who have become victims of COVID-19. Some of us have even lost our beloved ones to COVID-19,” he said.

Fr Muyebe said it confounds any form of reason that despite the grave reality in the midst, people continue with business as usual.

He said JCTR was not only concerned but also worried that if non-compliance to COVID-19 guidelines continued the public health system would soon be overwhelmed leading to avoidable deaths.

Fr Muyebe said JCTR believes that the government must take a lead in enforcing COVID-19 preventive measures by putting in place robust measures to contain the spreading of the new strain of the virus.

“Therefore, JCTR joins other stakeholders in calling the government to enforce wearing of masks in public places such as shopping malls, markets, bus stations and in public and private vehicles where there is more than one person on board,” said Fr Muyebe. “We call for the full return and robust enforcement of the measures that were announced by the Head of State back in March and April last year.”