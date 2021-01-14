Lungu is the Zambian Rip Van Winkle

Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi

The fact that millions of Zambians line up for hours and hours on election day to directly elect a Republican president speaks volumes about the nature and sacredness of our democracy. Unlike other countries such as South Africa, as an example, the person who assumes the presidency of that country after a general election is not directly elected by the people. Rather such a person is a product of a party that wins the elections or the person who becomes president is the head of a political party that wins the majority seats in Parliament. Therefore, since our democratic system demands that our people voice out their preferred candidate for president on the ballot, it would only make sense that whosoever ascends to that highest office in the land takes upon them this mantle with the seriousness it deserves. Hence, to have a president who does not know what they are doing or does not listen to the people who elected him or her is nothing but a great disappointment to the masses of our people.

Unfortunately, I would argue that in President Edgar Lungu today, we have a president who does not inspire confidence in terms of his leadership style. The man is completely out of touch with reality. He does not care about the real issues affecting the people. In fact, to put it more forthright, the President is selfish, and arrogant to say the least. For example, this President paid a blind eye to the cries of the people when everyone was calling for the removal of Dr Chitalu Chilufiya as Minister of Health due to corruption allegations. The President has repeatedly ignored many similar calls from ordinary people when it mattered the most. Another example, after the police killed two unarmed, innocent people, the public has since been calling for the firing of the inspector general of police and home affairs minister. But what has the president done about this issue? He has deliberately gone quiet on this subject hoping that the people will eventually forget about what led to the tragic death of the late Nsama Nsama and the late Joseph Kaunda. The President’s incompetence reminds us of the writings of Washington Irving, who wrote a masterpiece entitled, Rip Van Winkle. To those who are familiar with the story of Mr. Winkle, I am sure you would agree with me that this character is at best the exact description of President Lungu. Just like Rip Van Winkle slept through a revolution for 20 years up in the Catskill Mountains, this President is no different from that and he is currently sleeping through a revolution as we speak. And any deceptive methods such as cosmetic changes in the police service will not save the man from the eminent change that is looming before us.

It has become apparent to any well-meaning Zambian that the actions of our president are not motivated by his love for the country or service to the nation. To borrow the words of the learned counsel John Sangwa, “this President is a lame duck.” He only acts when there is immense pressure from the people and not because he has the sense to do the right thing. He is a reactionary President, and he never takes any proactive measures on anything. This is a dangerous approach and a receipt for failed leadership. Let us remind our so-called humble leader that the ground upon which he stands is shifting, and his political space is shrinking faster than he can ever imagined. In other words, there is a silent revolution going on across the nation. The dice is cast, the line has been drawn and the people’s minds are already made up. In the words of Dr Martin Luther King jr, the President will do well if he remains awake during this great revolution. Unfortunately, knowing President Lungu as we do, he will continue to sleep through this revolution because he is the Rip Van Winkle of Zambia. In fact, the tale of Washington Irving has many parrarels with the story of our current President. In the classic work of Rip Van Winkle, we are told that Mr Winkle went up to the mountains of Catskill and found a group of dwarfs playing ninepins who offered him a drink of liquor. And upon taking that drink, Mr Winkle promptly fell asleep for 20 years. Also, we learn that when this man went up the mountain, the sign had a picture of King George the Third of England, but when he came down twenty years later, the sign had a picture of George Washington, the first president of the United States of America. This was a clear indication that the man had slept through a revolution and only to awaken to different reality.

Perhaps, one specific lesson we can draw from this story is the sure effect of liquor on Mr Winkle. It is a matter of fact that liquor or alcohol more often than not plays a huge role in impairing the judgement of those who fall victim to it. However, there are people, many who have argued that the effects of alcohol have no bearing on what a leader does or does not do. However, what is agreeable to everyone is that any form of leadership responsibility requires a certain level of soberness and vigilance. According to the scriptures, we are taught that even the apostle Peter admonished the early followers of Christ to be sober and vigilant at all times. If it were not for the liquor that was given to Mr Winkle, the man would have not only witnessed the great revolution of 1776; but maybe he would have effectively participated in it as well. The change that our country needs this year is a change that will come about because of the revolution which is already taking place in the hearts and minds of the people. The Patriotic Front government will do well to be on the side of the people to effect the changes that our people so desperately need. If the government attempts to go against the will of the people, we can only conclude that no matter what happens, the people’s wishes shall prevail. To our dear President, Edgar C. Lungu, we wish you well and encourage you to correctly read the mood on the ground so that you will not be found asleep during the revolution as was the case of Rip Van Winkle. If the constitution of the Republic, and the Zambian people both within and outside your party, do not want you to contest the presidency in August 2021, we hope that you will listen and do the right thing. Otherwise, forcing yourself to be on the ballot this year will be costly to the PF as a party and to the country at large, and such a move may bring about some unintended consequences.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com