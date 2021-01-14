Lungu mourns Bishop Hamungole

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he is saddened by the death of Bishop Moses Hamungole, of the Monze Catholic Diocese.

President Lungu says he had come to know Bishop Hamungole as a very progressive and development oriented priest.

The President said in 2019 he officiated at the Monze Diocese fundraising dinner held in Lusaka for the construction of the new Monze Diocese Cathedral and recently, the Bishop officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the same project.

President Lungu described Bishop Hamungole as an accomplished theologian and professional communicator who, through broadcasting at Yatsani Studios in Lusaka and at the pulpit in Monze, worked hard to improve the livelihoods of all regardless of their religious beliefs.

“He was passionate about growing the Catholic Church as was seen when he envisioned the construction of the Cathedral in Monze. All Zambians who loved him must contribute to the realisation of his dream, ” the President said, according to a statement by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

“Covid-19 has taken a great man. I urge all citizens to protect themselves and the people they come into contact with. Let’s fight covid-19 together. May the souls of all departed compatriots rest in eternal peace.”

Bishop Hamungole died on Wednesday around 18:00hrs at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka where he was receiving treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Catholic Church in Monze last week suspended mass indefinitely following the positive result of the Bishop.

Bishop Hamungole wrote then “I have personally decided to write you about my health condition since last Saturday. Before that I had what I thought was an ordinary flu which on Saturday was confirmed COVID-19 case at Monze Mission Hospital. They immediately started the treatment and I was later transferred to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where they have better facilities for CoOVID-19 patients. From Monze I was in a stable condition. I have remained in the stable condition. Yesterday evening they resumed the treatment and I have been told my oxygen levels were fine.

Fr. Oliver has delivered all the medication which the hospital needs to complete list for my treatment. I am well taken care of here and the[re] is no reason to worry about. I’m calm and confident to pull through this COVID-19 attack. I wish to thank you for your prayers. At the same time, I want you to take COVID-19 pandemic real and to urge you to follow all health regulations. Let us remain united in prayer!”