Miner denies defaming Lungu

A CHILILABOMBWE miner has been arrested for defaming President Edgar Lungu in Ndola.

Daniel Bwalya Lukwesa has appeared in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court for defamation of the President.

Lukwesa, 40 of Chililabombwe pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Particulars of the offence are that on January 8, 2021, Lukwesa with intent to bring the name of the President in hatred, ridicule or contempt allegedly uttered defamatory words saying President Lungu “bukala bwabo, chi####”.

Lukwesa appeared before Ndola resident magistrate Mary Goma for plea where he denied the charge.

Magistrate Goma recorded a plea of not guilty and adjourned the matter to January 18 for commencement of trial.

His lawyer Tom Shamakamba applied for bail as the offence committed was bailable.

“…my client is of fixed abode and will be present before court when required,” Shamakamba said.

Magistrate Goma granted Lukwesa bail of K5,000 in his own recognisance with two working surities in the like some.