MoH had become an embarrassment under Chilufya – Ndola mayor

NDOLA mayor Amon Chisenga says he is being suffocated by the corruption that he keeps hearing at the Ministry of Health.

In a brief message over the firing of health minister Chitalu Chilufya following the scandal involving the US $17 million Honey Bee contract, Chisenga said the Ministry of Health had become an embarrassment.

“We don’t want to hear corruption this or corruption that. I was being suffocated by the corruption that we kept hearing,” Chisenga said. “I wish first and foremost to thank His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for resting Dr Chitalu Chilufua because Ministry of Health had become an embarrassment under him. Your Excellency, it may be painful to relieve one of those seen to be a hard worker but take heart, he failed you as the head of the Ministry.”

He congratulated Dr Jonas Chanda for his appointment as new Minister of Health.