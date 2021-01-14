Timid Lungu needs to fire himself – Tonga

THE 3RD Liberation Movement says dismissing Chitalu Chilufya at the 11th hour is only meant for President Edgar Lungu to save face in the eyes of the gullible.

President Lungu dismissed health minister, Dr Chilufya on Sunday.

But Enock Tonga said firing Dr Chilufya in the dying minutes of President Lungu’s game of politics would not save his neck.

“The only way out to save his face in as so far as fighting corruption is concerned, timid President Edgar Chagwa Lungu needs to fire himself and that is an immediate resignation; not these concocted and faking firings which he is wearing,” he said.

Tonga said President Lungu cannot hide behind a finger.

“We are able to see him. Who is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu cheating? Of course not us. Firing Dr Chitalu Chilufya in the dying minutes of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s game of politics will not save his neck. Sorry, Kuyabebele Ba Lungu!” he said. “Firing Dr Chitalu Chilufya at an 11th hour is only meant for Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to save his face in the eyes of the gullible. Not us. We know so well that so much dirt which is centred on corruption is going on in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s PF administration and the recent revelations in the Ministry of Health is a tip of an iceberg. We shall have you all arrested as we establish a government of the people not of thieves.”

He said Dr Chilufya was one of the few President Lungu’s ministers who were cited on corruption charges but later acquitted by the courts of law.

“What was so hard for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to act then and kick Dr Chilufya out of his administration, and what has become so easy now to fire him? Fake, it’s all what it is. Under duress. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Dr Chitalu Chilufya Lungu could have made a deal to walk on this path of firing one another, only to hoodwink the lazy in thinking,” said Tonga. “We don’t subscribe to such fake and dirty politics.”