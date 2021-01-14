US discredited, morally bankrupt – Cuba

CUBA has charged that the United States of America is a discredited and morally bankrupt government.

The US government has designated Cuba a sponsor of terrorism.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo accused Cuba of repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbour to terrorists.

Pompeo said with this action, “we will once again hold Cuba’s government accountable and send a clear message [that] the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of US justice”.

“Today’s designation subjects Cuba to sanctions that penalise persons and countries engaging in certain trade with Cuba, restricts US foreign assistance, bans defence exports and sales, and imposes certain controls on exports of dual use items,” said Pompeo. “The United States will continue to support the Cuban people in their desire for a democratic government and respect for human rights, including freedom of religion, expression, and association. Until these rights and freedoms are respected, we will continue to hold the regime accountable.”

Responding to the accusation and designation, Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MinReX) said Pompeo’s announcement was an arrogant action by a discredited, dishonest and morally bankrupt government.

“It is well known – and there is little doubt about it – that the true motivation behind this action is to impose additional obstacles to any prospective restoration of bilateral relations between Cuba and the United States,” Havana said. “Cuba is not a State that sponsors terrorism and this is a truth that has been widely recognised by everybody.

Cuba’s official and well-known policy and impeccable behaviour has been that of rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly State terrorism, wherever and by and against whoever committed.”

The Cuban government said to the contrary, it has been a victim of terrorism resulting from the US government’s actions.

Cuba described the US government’s announcement as political opportunism of the worst kind.

“Cuba has been a State victim of terrorism and our people have suffered from it first hand at the cost of 3,478 fatalities and 2,099 persons with disabilities due to the actions carried out by the government of the United States or that have been perpetrated and sponsored from the territory of that country with the acquiescence of the US official authorities,” MinReX said. “We, Cubans, disdainfully deplore every manoeuvre aimed at manipulating such a sensitive issue to achieve gross politically opportunistic goals. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba condemns, in the strongest and most absolute terms, the fraudulent designation of Cuba as a State that sponsors terrorism which, in a cynical and hypocritical move, has been announced by the government of the United States.”

MinReX said it was aware that the US government had such a plan for a long time to further punish the communist island economically.

“For some months now, there have been speculations about the possibility of including Cuba in a unilateral list issued by the State Department that designates countries, without having received any mandate or having any legitimacy whatsoever to do that and without having any genuine motivation in relation to terrorism and its sequels, in order to use it as an instrument to denigrate and implement economic coercive measure against other countries that may refuse to indulge the whims of the US imperialism,” noted MinReX.