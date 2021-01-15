CAF ISSUES SECURITY ADVISORY FOR CHAN

THE Confederation of African Football says it is satisfied with safety and security guarantees it has received from the Cameroonian government.

As the opening of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) tournament kicks off this weekend, security fears were raised after a separatist group from Eastern Cameroon based in England circulated a video threatening the safety and security of teams in Limbe.

Group D comprising Zambia, Tanzania, Guinea and Angola will be based in Limbe which has recorded armed conflicts in the past.

But in its CHAN 2021 Safety and Security travel advisory to members of the Organising Committee from the CAF safety and security department obtained by The Mast, CAF says all risk assessment has classified Cameroon at level (4) risk level which is substantial but not severe nor critical.

“CAF Safety and Security Department can confirm to you that we have received all necessary safety and security guarantees from the government of Cameroon, and we are satisfied with it,” reads the Advisory.

CAF however noted the security concerns existing in both the eastern and northern parts of Cameroon and has provided personal safety and security measures to observe for members of its delegation.

“There are, however, some security concerns which we are very much aware of and they exist in both the southern and northern part of Cameroon…We, however, will like to recommend the following safety and security measures for all CAF delegation. Do not walk alone outside your hotel. Do not leave the hotel as a group without security clearance. Do not go into town with your uniform and accreditation. Ensure you always follow the official convoy to the stadium. Do not go to the stadium in a private taxi or car, always use CAF transport for your movements. Do not go out late at night and avoid eating in the same restaurant outside the hotel every day,” reads part of the list of precautionary measures.

The Advisory has also cautioned its delegation members to avoid night clubbing as much as possible and to always use assigned transport whenever they are making a move.

“For all group movement/trip please seek security clearance 48 hours before departure, always be conscious of those around you. If you see or observe anything or person, please report immediately to CAF safety and security department (security@cafonline.com). Let us be always conscious and observant, avoid late night travels or trips, avoid wearing valuable jewellery or carrying valuable equipment in public. Do not resist during a robbery, public transport is not recommended for business travelers,” it advised. “Avoid using motorbike taxis, especially ones that do not provide a safety helmet, female travellers should not walk or drive alone outside of daylight hours and do not attempt to photograph or film government or security force personnel, facilities, or assets without the express written permission of the authorities. Be cautious carrying camera equipment in these areas. Some people in the community may also object if taking photographs of them.”

Zambia’s opening game is on January 19 against Tanzania.