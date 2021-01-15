Empower a woman, you solve household poverty – Chisunka

PAUL Chisunka, an aspirant for Nkana Constituency under the Patriotic Front, says empowering women to become economically independent is a lasting solution to household food security.

Chisunka, a senior engineer at Mopani Copper Mines, was speaking after he handed over day-old free-range chicks, feed, incubators and medicines as empowerment star-ups to organised women groups in Miseshi and Rokhana wards of Nkana Constituency.

“These are free-range chicks. When they grow and start laying eggs, they will change your lives because there are a lot of eggs that you can sell. And some of them you incubate and when they hatch, we can give other groups and grow the businesses,” Chisunka said as he explained the process and application of medicines to the beneficiaries. “I believe in the empowerment of women because when you empower a woman you solve the problems of household poverty, you chase hunger. Women are very important and this programme, if you just manage it well, you will never lack. We will continue introducing more localised solutions to the problems facing our people.”

Chisunka said he would lobby for partnerships with mining companies and the community to improve people’s lives especially women and youth.

He is one of the three PF members challenging incumbent Alexander Chiteme.

Others are Cleopas Njovu, and former district commissioner Binwell Mpundu.