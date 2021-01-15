Kandabwe residents tell off MP, DMMU coordinator

RESIDENTS of Kandabwe compound in Kitwe have told off Nkana PF member of parliament Alexander Chiteme and DMMU national coordinator Chanda Kabwe for giving them relief food instead of jobs.

On Monday night, more than 250 houses in Kandabwe compound collapsed following a heavy downpour.

On Wednesday, Chiteme, who is also national development planning minister, and Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Kabwe inspected the area to assess the damage.

The residents complained to Kabwe and Chiteme that they were failing to rebuild their collapsed houses because they had no jobs to depend on.

While the two government officials were inspecting the houses, one man dressed in red approached Kabwe.

Upon seeing the man, Kabwe asked in Bemba, “Mulefwaya tumyafwilishe shani (How do you want us to help you)?”

The man replied; “Ifwe ifyakutwafwilisha, not ifyakweba ati mwatupela utuma 10 pin, kutupelakofye ifyakucita. Amayanda yesu kuti twayakulako muli bu bwino. Teti tufilwe ukuikulila amayanda incito nga shalimoneke. Not mwaisa mwaisatupela utuma 10 pin utuma shinga awe, kutufwailakofye ifyakucita. Umulandu wabulofwa tulefilwa ukuwamya amayanda yesu. (Do not give us those ten thousand kwachas, just give us something to do. We could not fail to build proper houses if we had jobs. We do not want a situation where each time you come, you give us some K10,000; this and that, no. Just give us jobs! Because of joblessness we are failing to maintain our houses).’’

Another woman told Chiteme and Kabwe that she was starving while the two officials were living comfortable lives.

“Elo bena bafumine mu mayanda ayacindama nabanwa na tea ya milk. Twalimyeba ati nga mwebene mwalikala bwino tufwaileniko incito nangu yabu maid, mulelanda ati Reg na Voter’s Card pakwingila incito yabu maid. Cinshi pantu? (These have come from respectable homes with tea and milk. We ask you for jobs, you are demanding our National Registration Cards and Voter’s Cards for us to be employed as maids. Why)?’’ asked the woman.

Another youth said, “Mwacita bwino ukwisa, apo tatulatampa uku vota mwishibile limo ifyo tulepitamo. Tulandeko ati amayanda naya pona ati iyo. (You have done well to come before we start voting so that you know what we go through.

When we tell you that houses have collapsed you dispute).”

After the tour, Kabwe said the government would start with the provision of tents, blankets and mealie-meal, among other relief support.

Kabwe told the residents that the government, working with local authorities in Kitwe, would look for alternative land where people would be relocated.

He said the government would in turn build back better structures that could withstand the shocks of climate change.

“Government wants to see that everyone is in good health and have a decent shelter if they are to contribute to national development. To those who will agree to relocate to upper lands, government will provide them with seven pockets of cement each and ten roofing sheets,” said Kabwe.

He further called on the residents to cooperate with the local council so that the flooding situation could be addressed for good.

And Chiteme told the people that he would continue lobbying for them until the time everyone was safe and stable.

“I will continue engaging the office of the Vice-President for relief support, especially those who have lost everything. You have to be patient, for government is addressing your issue in the quickest possible time,” said Chiteme.