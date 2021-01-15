Lubinda has set the bar high but, I will do more – Yenga

ALLOW me to work, I do no want to be stingy, I want to give back to the community, PF aspiring candidate for Kabwata Constituency Danny Yenga has told his critics.

And Yenga says Kabwata member of parliament Given Lubinda has set the bar high but, “I will do more”.

Speaking when he distributed personal protective equipment, a full body sanitising machine and thermometers at Chilenje level one hospital on Tuesday, Yenga said he would contribute the little he has to the community to help the less privileged.

Some aspiring Kabwata candidates have been mocking Yenga over his almsgiving before he is even adopted by the ruling party.

However, the businessman said he was not dishing out money to buy votes but was just obeying the party’s instructions to mobilise people by going to the grassroots to form more structures and branches which was part of his work.

“I hear people questioning why it’s the order of the day for Mr Yenga to engage the people. I have been around since 2001. I have been doing a lot of work in Kabwata. I used to work in the background and when you are in the background, only a few will notice but because I have taken the centre-stage, people are able to appreciate,” Yenga said.

He urged his critics to let him help the needy unlike censuring him.

“Those who are finding faults in my charity works will continue to do so, uulosha tabamucema ku Kanwa (a mourner cannot be told to shut up). If people want to express grief towards my works, let them do so, we will help them. I will not shut them up but I will focus on working,” Yenga said.

He said he would not fold his arms and sit back because people were resenting his help.

“I will be doing injustice to my party. We don’t want to go to the opposition, I know what it means to be in the opposition. I have been there, why should I not come forth and offer my services to the party?” Yenga wondered.

“If the party president says go and campaign, he has opened the door and he has prohibited to insult the incumbent but preach peace. Uwenda mumushitu tomfwa inswanswa (focused individual is never distracted by negativity). I can’t be listening to every noise, my focus is to ensure our President gets 100 per cent votes.”

Yenga claimed that President Lungu had brought massive development to Kabwata Constituency and the entire country through members of parliament who had been lobbying for the same.

“Let’s work in unity and we shall reap the benefits. I want to give back to the community. Health facilities are the major public amenities that are housed in Kabwata Constituency,” Yenga said. “Everyone is rushing to the hospitals for medical attention and causing congestion, so I decided to extend a hand and distribute protective equipment to curb the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

He stressed that COVID-19 was deadly and does not choose races or political parties to attack.

He said it was the duty of every individual to contribute towards the health facilities because medical personnel were working under very difficult conditions and sacrificing their lives.

“The best thing we can do is to support them (health workers) and reduce on their workload. We cannot be rushing to South Africa. I want to go to a local hospital and be treated from there [because] even where we want to rush to, they are also affected,” said Yenga. “My brother Given Lubinda, I salute you, you lobbied to the central government and they gave us this (infrastructure). Honourable Lubinda has set the bar high but, I will do more. Even those who are aspiring like me should work had and not concentrate on pulling down one another, let them flex their muscles and work and I will accept the challenge. I don’t want to stand on top of the mountain to insult people.”

And Yenga’s campaign manager Hendricks Musonda said people were complaining of the hardships they are facing, especially woman including the youths who have no employment, and giving them a small token is not buying votes.

“You can’t do campaigns of just talking when you can’t afford to buy someone a bag of mealiemeal, and you can’t afford to give. I don’t know when people want us to start giving back to the community,” said Musonda. ” We are implementing our promises, Yenga will not wait until he becomes an MP to help, people need to be objective.”