Malanji, Chitotela deny failure to declare assets

FOREIGN affairs minister and Kwacha PF member of parliament Joseph Malanji says allegations that he did not declare his assets and liabilities between 2016 and 2020 are false.

Responding to Chapter One Foundation’s request that Chief Justice Irene Mambilima constitutes a tribunal against him and 39 others, Malanji said he was wrongly added to the list.

“I have been submitting, even when we came to parliament do you know that we had to submit? If they have lost the records, it’s not my fault, I submitted what I own,” he told The Mast. “They have probably wrongly done that because I did. They don’t know that when you are standing for elections you declare your assets; don’t they know that? I did that, I declared my assets, so if they have lost the documentation, we are ready to resubmit.”

Malanji said in the process of trying to overplay what he termed the prowess of the legal competency some people go beyond what they are supposed to do.

“One thing I can assure you is that I have always, never had anything to hide. I can declare my assets anytime and I declared my assets when we were standing for elections. And whatever I have gained in the process I am still going to declare,” said Malanji.

Tourism and arts minister Ronald Chitotela challenged Chapter One Foundation to check the records again at the Chief Justice’s office.

He said, in fact, he has been one of the most consistent ministers in declaring assets and liabilities since 2011.

“I have never missed. I have been declaring every year. They can check with the Chief Justice. Every year I have been declaring. If you remember, ba Diamond TV even did the insight about it and said I am among the consistent, with Honourable Given Lubinda,” said Chitotela. “I have been consistent since 2016 to date. If they did their job well, they would have done the right thing. I have never missed. I have been very consistent in terms of declaring assets. In fact, from 2011 to date.”

Chapter One Foundation has written to justice Mambilima asking her to constitute a tribunal against 40 Cabinet ministers and National Assembly Speaker Patrick Matibini for failure to declare their assets and liabilities between 2016 and 2020.

In a letter dated January 13, 2021 signed by executive director Linda Kasonde, the Foundation took notice that annual asset declarations should be made in accordance with the parliamentary and ministerial code of conduct, and submitted to the Chief Justice’s office and kept on a register that members of the public could inspect.

“We inspected the said register on the 9th of December 2020. Arising from the inspection, we wish to complain of non-compliance in respect of the members listed in the annex of non-compliance to section 10 of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct attached hereto and seek your ladyship to institute a tribunal pursuant to section 13(1) and (3) of the Act,” read the letter seen by The Mast. “The relevant parts of section 13 of the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct states as follows: 13. (1) An allegation that a member has breached part II may be made to the Chief Justice by any person, in writing giving particulars of the breaches or breaches alleged, signed by the complainant and giving the complainants name and address. (3) The Chief Justice shall [emphasis ours] notify the President and the Speaker of the allegation and shall appoint a tribunal in accordance with section fourteen to investigate the allegation. (4) The tribunal shall, within forty-five days after its being appointed, submit a report on its findings to the President and to the Speaker and shall furnish a copy to the Member concerned.’’

The ministers cited are Davies Chama (defence), Lawrence Sichalwe (chiefs and traditional affairs), Ronald Chitotela (tourism and arts), Lazarus Chungu (Northern Province), Sydney Mushanga (Central Province); Charles Banda (local government), Godfridah Sumaili (religious affairs), Michael Katambo (agriculture), Stephen Kampyongo (home affairs), Speaker Patrick Matibini, Mathew Nkhuwa (energy), Elizabeth Phiri (Gender), Nathaniel Mubukwanu (North Western Province), Dora Siliya (information minister and chief government spokesperson), Jean Kapata (lands), Joseph Malanji (foreign affairs), Olipa Phiri (Office of the Vice-President), Dr Chitalu Chilufya (former health minister), and Alexander Chiteme (national development planning).

Others are Emmanuel Mulenga (sports), Kampamba Mulenga (community development), Bowman Lusambo (Lusaka Province), Mutotwe Kafwaya (transport and communications), Christopher Yaluma (commerce), Nkandu Luo (fisheries and livestock), Bwalya Ng’andu (finance), Brian Mushimba (higher education), Sylvia Chalikosa (works and supply), Joyce Nonde-Simukoko (labour), Freedom Sikazwe (presidential affairs), Vincent Mwale (housing and infrastructure), Makebi Zulu (Eastern Province), Edify Hamukale (Southern Province), Richard Kapita (Western Province), Nixon Chilangwa (Luapula Province), Dennis Wanchinga (general education), Jonas Chanda (health), Japhen Mwakalombe (Copperbelt Province), and mines minister Richard Musukwa.