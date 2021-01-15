M’MEMBE SERIOUSLY INJURING PF…in Muchinga, CB and Northern provinces – Chongu

MAXWELL Chongu says the PF has concentrated so much on infighting thus giving the Socialist Party chance to make inroads in the ruling party’s perceived strongholds.

In an interview, the self-styled PF die-hard youth ‘tenderprenuer’ noted that the ruling party has been underrating Dr Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party whom he said had been fishing in the ruling party ponds.

“I have a feeling we are underrating Fred M’membe who is seriously injuring us in Muchinga, Copperbelt and Northern province particularly Kasama,” Chongu said.

He noted that while the PF has been engrossed with infighting, Dr M’membe and his team had been scarring their territories.

“We have concentrated much on our in-fights giving Fred M’membe a political blind eye and the chap is busy fishing from our ponds,” said Chongu.