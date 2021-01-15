Politicians have no regard for Zambian lives – Mudenda

BWEENGWA Constituency’s Hamangaba ward councillor Maybin Mudenda says it is now clear to all that politicians in government have no regard for the millions of Zambian lives.

Reviewing the PF performance in government so far, Mudenda said there was urgent need for citizens to wake up and demand their safety from those sworn to protect their lives.

“It is now clear to all that politicians in government have no regard for the millions of Zambian citizens in all aspects. There are things that any leadership cannot and should not drag its feet on and these are when lives of citizens are at risk. A leader must act decisively to protect and defend citizens but what is happening in Zambia is different,” he said.

Mudenda said Zambians have talked their lungs out about corruption that was robbing them of good life and lack of seriousness in the manner the PF government approached national matters yet nothing changed.

“The country has witnessed scandal after scandal with now HoneyBee scandal. As citizens we ask who is in charge or the driver of this country when such things are happening in front of our nose? We had markets gutted, we had the gassing issue, police killing citizens, we have the worst performing economy but amidst these things we have purchased expensive fire tenders, Gulfstream jet, constructed roads at high cost…when citizens advise against such vice in a dying economy they’re given threats,” Mudenda said. “A true leader or leadership must not be coerced by the court of public opinion. The President, with all state machinery at his disposal, could have gotten to the bottom of all these issues quickly and acted swiftly especially the scandal at the Ministry of Health. Good leader or leadership is seen on how it handles crises.”

He said citizens have been killed in cold blood like the case of state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda among others yet their murderers are still at large.

“Who is the Commander-In-Chief when such killings are happening? Do we still have the security wings as a country? Citizens are given substandard health supplies by the Ministry of Health but our President doesn’t see it fit to address the nation. I keep wondering if the lives of citizens are still his priority. Is the death of mafish more important than that of our people? A tender of $17 million is given to HoneyBee Pharmacy and expired drugs are supplied…Why should we kill our own front-liners by giving them defective gloves?” he asked. “We see no political will by the President to fire directors at Ministry of Health and the permanent secretaries. What would have happened if suppose the leader of the opposition was the director of Honey Bee Pharmacy? If this is not a genocide on citizens, then what is it? How many of the citizens have been infected with HIV and other STIs? Which matters of urgency require presidential address? When a political opponent has an issue with acquiring a farmland, summons keep flying in the air. The whole lot of our security forces will be in full operation. Helicopters will be hovering around!”

And Mudenda urged citizens to use the 2021 general elections to show the current regime that power belongs to them by voting out an irresponsible government and usher in credible leadership.

He said young people who are in the majority must realise that power to determine the country’s destiny lies in their hands.