Subordinate your interests to the nation, M’membe urges SP members

FRED M’membe has asked voters to fool politicians who try to buy their votes with materials things.

In a statement, the Socialist Party president said it is common for politicians to tell lies as elections approach.

Reminding voters about the words of late president and PF founder Michael Sata, Dr M’membe said they should get whatever they are given but vote for their preferred candidates.

“But the Zambian people shouldn’t forget Michael Sata’s great teaching on this score: Don’t Kubeba (don’t tell them) – take whatever they bring, and even ask them for more, but don’t vote for them! Don’t let them fool you, instead fool them. Remember: liars promise heaven but can’t deliver even purgatory,” he said. “As we approach August 12, lies will increase from our politicians. As they always do during election periods, attempts will be made to deceive and manipulate our people with mealie-meal, salt, sugar, cooking oil, soap, chitenges, t-shirts and some little amounts of money. This is the way they try to buy votes cheaply.”

Dr M’membe implored his fellow socialists to live to truthfulness, among other principles.

“Socialists must listen attentively to the views of people outside our party and let them have their say. If what they say is right, we ought to welcome it, and we should learn from their strong points; if it is wrong, we should patiently explain things to them,” he urged. “This is what we demand of ourselves and all our members and not going around telling lies, bullying and bribing people.

For us, socialists, we say ‘the people will deliver to themselves justice, equity and peace’. It’s not anyone else but yourselves delivering to yourselves all these things. What you can’t do for yourselves, no one will do it for you.”

He said the people had all the power to govern through their leaders.

Dr M’membe said it was the duty of every leader to provide what people needed, instead of buying them off.

“Leaders lead, the people govern. They will tell you that if you vote for us we will give you this, deliver you this, bring this and that. Do they bring it? Do they deliver it?’’ he asked. “For us, we always bear in mind that the people are not fighting for ideas, for the things in anyone’s head. They are fighting to win material benefits, to live better and in peace, to see their lives go forward, to guarantee the future of their children.”

Outlining the virtues of a socialist, Dr M’membe said leaders should not hide anything, even if it sounds negative to the people.

“We believe in telling our [people] the truth and not lies and in exposing lies whenever they are told. We must hide nothing from the masses of our people. We must not mask difficulties, mistakes or failures. And we should claim no easy victories. That is what we believe in and teach ourselves,” he said. “A socialist should have largeness of mind and he or she should be staunch and active, looking upon the interests of the people as his or her very own and subordinate his or her personal interests to those of the masses. Every comrade must be brought to understand that the supreme test of the words and deeds of a socialist is whether they conform with the highest interests and enjoy the support of the overwhelming majority of the people.”

He cautioned his party members against selfishness at the expense of the people.

“At no time and in no circumstances should a socialist place his personal interests first; he should subordinate them to the interests of the nation and of the masses. Hence, selfishness, slacking, corruption, seeking the limelight, and so on, are most contemptible, while selflessness, working with all one’s energy, whole-hearted devotion to public duty, and quiet hard work will command respect,” said Dr M’membe. “Socialists must be ready at all times to stand up for the truth, because truth is in the interests of the people; socialists must be ready at all times to correct their mistakes, because mistakes are against the interests of the people. Socialists must always go into the why’s and wherefores of anything, use their own heads and carefully think over whether or not it corresponds to reality and is really well founded; on no account should they follow blindly and encourage slavishness.”