The importance of mother tongue in child development: evidence from research

There is a disturbing growing tendency in Zambia where a child is communicated to in English from the very day they are born, despite parents being indigenous Zambians with knowledge of their mother tongues.

In some cases, the innocent newly born child – a total stranger from the divine, mysterious Kingdom of the Womb – is almost even forced to smile in English on the very first day it is born. Reasons attributed to this are many but the common ones are that some parents feel that English is superior to our indigenous languages as it comes with a sense of social status mobility regardless of one’s unchangeable background. Thus, there is a sense of belief that one can be born Namwanga (i.e. ascribed status) but can aspire to be English (i.e. achieved status). The second common reason given is that using English puts the child at an advantage when he/she starts school since English is the language of instruction in the Zambian education system, except for the first few grades.

In most instances in a Zambian modern home, a child is rewarded for using English as opposed to using their mother tongues. Contrary to common practice in Zambia (and generally in Africa and elsewhere in the world of the formerly oppressed), there is overwhelming mother-tongue-impact scientific evidence that indicates that mother tongues have a very significant impact on child development and the future of a given society. Much of this evidence arises from fields of linguistics, namely, psycholinguistics (the study of the psychological underpinnings of language); neurolinguistics (the study of language vis-à-vis the brain); and sociolinguistics (the study of language in relation to society), as well as the implications of mainstream psychology theories like Jean Piaget’s theory of cognitive development and Lev Vygotsky’s social-cultural theory of cognitive development.

Therefore, in this article, I explore the importance of children knowing their mother tongue – that is, their native language or first language (technically called the L1) which is the legitimate medium of instruction in their home when they are growing up before they are introduced to other languages (technically called the L2) outside their home. For purposes of making concrete elucidations in this article, mother tongues (L1) will refer to indigenous Zambian languages such as Nyanja, Tonga, Bemba and Lozi. Other languages such as English, Chinese and French will be treated as L2 (second languages). Below are some key reasons why mother tongues are important in child development and to society.

Mother tongue usage fosters cognition and literacy in children

Since the mother tongue is what is first introduced to a child in most Zambian homes, children form early concepts of things around their immediate environment using their first language. As a child learns in a mother tongue and later in a second language, they discover discrepancies between what they know and what the new language is bringing to them. This is called cognitive conflict (Piaget, 1972; and Munsaka, 2011) and is very vital for cognitive development because it forces the brain of a child to seek cognitive equilibrium/balance by relating what it already knows (e.g. language structure and concepts in a mother tongue like Ki Kaonde) to what is new (e.g. concepts in English). Children adapt to new knowledge through assimilation (where they fit new knowledge into existing mental structures/schema) or accommodation (where a child forms a newer mental structure/scheme for conflicting experiences).

Studies have shown that mother tongues set fertile ground for cognitive equilibrium/balance via accommodation because they help trigger cognitive conflict which in turn transforms children into critical thinkers and puzzle solvers from an early age as they seek answers to conflicting knowledge (Richmond, 1970). This is in sharp contrast to children who only use one language – and worse when that language is not their mother tongue – because it limits chances of comparative analysis of acquired knowledge.

Absence of mother tongue in early child development reduces chances of early bilingualism and this limits the extent to which children form newer mental structures (schema) for conflicting experiences obtained through different languages, thereby slowing the growth of some cognitive skills such as that of comparing and contrasting language structure and concepts.

Helps a child to easily pick another language

Considering that Zambia uses a different language for education from that used in homes, the mother tongue has proven to be the invisible hand that helps children to master a second language easily. This is because mother tongues open the early brain connections for language with regards to sentence structures, tonal patterns, stress and the general phonemic systems of language. When a child is exposed to a second language after grasping the first language, their task is merely to cognitively compare and contrast the underlying linguistic patterns of their language with that of the other, mainly through the psychological learning processes of accommodation and assimilation discussed above (Richmond, 1970; Piaget, 1972; and Gardner, 1980). This makes learning of second language using first language as linguistic base much easier and more beneficial to the cognitive stamina of the child.

Improves self-esteem, self-identity and classroom performance

One of the psychological and sociological variables attached to language is esteem. No language is superior to the other but the pride we attach to one language and the shame we attach to the other is what creates varying esteems among speakers of language. Language has status and pride as part of its social constructs. When the owners of a language assign their language to the kitchen because they think it is inferior, they are teaching their children to feel ashamed of their own language. However, when these children proudly learn their language and are able to speak it at home and in their neighborhood, the children will have a high self-esteem even as they start school.

Language gives individual identity and a sense of belonging. Children who know the true value of their mother tongue will not feel like they are achievers when they speak a foreign language. With improved self-identity and self-esteem, coupled with enhanced cognition that a mother tongue bestows upon a child, the classroom performance of a child also improves because such a child goes to school with less worries about linguistic stigmatisation and marginalisation.

Prevents language death

A people that decide – willingly or unwillingly – to not speak or write their mother tongue sacrifice themselves, their culture, values and traditions at the altar of self-destruction (Vygotsky, 1978; and O’Sullivan, 1993). A language rarely or never spoken at all is on a path of induced obliteration and will soon be laid in state in the mortuary of languages, awaiting eternal burial without chances of resurrecting again.

Such a people become the lost people whose past, present and future are washed away through the erosion of linguistic details and the cultural milieu that are enclosed in the capsules of their language. Whether you are Chokwe, Nkoya, Namwanga, Ushi or Kwangwa, speak your language proudly even in public because if you do not, you will be burying your own cultures, traditions and the linguistic legacy that come with your language that was left to you by your ancestors. Do not be swallowed by English or any other language. Your language is as unique as any other language and its existence depends on your courage and determination to feature its vocabulary on your tongue. Linguistically speaking, it is a disservice to oneself to master other people’s languages without knowing yours despite you being exposed to your mother tongue and capable of learning it.

The author is a systemic functional linguist and Special Research Fellow (PhD) at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa. His research interests oscillate mainly within the frontiers of psycholinguistics, neurolinguistics, African languages, literary theory and semiotics. He has also taught language at the University of Zambia. Email: hmksettings@rocketmail.com