We’re responsible for the type of govt Zambia has

Chief Moyo of Pemba district says it is stupid for citizens to wait upon government to better their lives when themselves make up the government.
Chief Moyo says there was need for citizens to know that a bad government begins and ends with them.
“This is why we encourage citizens to vote wisely in elections because who you vote for matters,” says chief Moyo.
If we accept Abraham Lincoln’s definition of democracy as “government of the people by the people for the people” then chief Moyo’s conclusion should make a lot of sense to us.
And as Dr Fred M’membe has aptly put, “Leaders lead, the people govern…What you can’t do for yourselves no one will do it for you.”
You don’t have to agree with someone’s views, political or otherwise, to appreciate their qualities as a leader.
When considering those qualities that make a leader, it is important to note that the abilities and actions of a good politician are not necessarily the same.
Leaders have the ability to inspire, to take others along on their journey, and to be credible. A good leader makes people sit up and listen, then follow, not by shouting the odds, but through the power of persuasion.
Recognising a good leader when voting is hugely important. Getting that vote wrong can make the difference between the progress or failure of a nation.
One person does not, in most circumstances, define a country, but a leader has an effect – positive or negative – on those they lead and that is why they are so vital to a country. Get it right and you are off to a great start, get it wrong at your peril.
People look to leaders to guide them in their actions. Good leaders are role models for the people they lead, motivating them, supporting them and facilitating communications among them.
