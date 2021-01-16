BE FIRST IN EVERYTHING…enjoy the city of Buea, governor Gilai tells Chipolopolo

CAMEROON’S South West regional governor Okalia Gilai has welcomed the Zambia national soccer team.

Zambia who are in group D alongside Tanzania, Guinea and Namibia, became the first team to arrive in the region ahead of their match on Tuesday.

Gilai visited the Chipolopolo boys camp and wished them a warm stay in Cameroon as they participate in the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) which starts today.

“I wish you a wonderful stay. Since you are the first delegation to arrive, we wish you also that you will be the first in everything you have come to do. We are together, wherever you want to go feel free, we have the coordinator to show you around and staff to take care of you,” he said.

Gilai further assured the team that necessary measures had been taken to ensure that all the teams participating in the CHAN are safe.

“We hope that you will enjoy the city of Buea and that after football you will come back as a tourist. I see most of you are still young, when you think of getting married you are welcome,” said Gilai.

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic thanked the governor and the hotel staff for the warm welcome the team had been accorded.

“Dear governor as head coach of Chipolopolo, I would like to thank in the name of the players and technical team, President of our country and association. I would like to thank you Cameroonians for welcoming us specifically here in the region,” said Micho. “I have been receiving messages from other teams like Namibia asking how is the situation. I am telling them the situation is actually normal, and coming from a country called Serbia, we are actually experiencing some similarities. We are wishing before anything absolutely peace of African brotherhood. We have come to compete and of course to win.”

Zambia commence her CHAN campaign on January 19 with a tie against Tanzania before facing Guinea four days later.

The final group match will be against Namibia on January 27.