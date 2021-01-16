Edgar’s attitude towards competitors

Jack Kalala says Edgar Lungu is a sadist, whose conduct is beneath that of Republican President.
Kalala notes that national leadership is a serious undertaking that requires serious mindedness, purposefulness, magnanimity and selflessness.
“Unfortunately, President Lungu lacks these fundamental qualities of leadership. He has lamentably failed to provide the necessary leadership needed in our democratic dispensation,” Kalala says. He wonders how the President could fly to the Copperbelt, “wasting public resources, for the sole purpose of blocking a citizen to attend a funeral of a fellow citizen?”
“Isn’t this being inhumane, heartless, insensitive and inconsiderate? Isn’t this lacking love for the neighbour?” asks Kalala. “It is barbaric and disgusting that a Head of State should engage in such mean and despicable conduct for political reasons. He even found it right to undertake an unnecessary trip to the Copperbelt to block HH (Hakainde Hichilema) from attending the funeral so that HH could be seen in bad light and as not caring for his deceased party member and the bereaved family. This is being sadistic and beneath the conduct of a Republican President who should be there for every citizen.”
We are told a few telltale leadership qualities to look for that poor leaders often demonstrate are poor integrity, lack of adaptability, little vision for the future, lack of accountability and poor communication skills. How else can one describe Edgar’s attitude towards political competitors?
We have never seen a person as destructive as Edgar. Michael Sata bequeathed him a very good party, today it’s a shell – Edgar has destroyed it.
Edgar found a relatively strong multiparty democracy, today Edgar has reduced it to a de facto one party dictatorship “in everything except in name”. He found a political environment where an opposition party could freely mobilise and win elections. But today Edgar has created a brutal and intolerant regime where only he and his minions can politically be seen and heard. He has completely destroyed the political environment that enabled the Patriotic Front to freely mobilise and win elections in 2011.
Edgar has destroyed the plurality of our society. He found a society where there were many different voices, today only those voices that praise and sing Hallelujah to him and ignore his heinous deeds can be heard.
Edgar found a thriving and courageous news media, today Edgar has brought it to its knees with closures, threats and intimidation. Edgar has not hesitated to ban political parties. He deregistered DP to stop Harry Kalaba from having a party of his own. Edgar also deregistered NDC to frustrate Chishimba Kambwili’s opposition efforts and denunciation of the corruption of his league.
DP and NDC were only resurrected from the political cemetery by High Court orders.
It took Edgar more than a year to allow the registration of the Socialist Party.
Edgar has totally destroyed the independence of our judiciary. He has created a Constitutional Court that is there to do his bidding. And he has not hesitated to threaten and intimidate judges. He openly did this over his third term and got the judgment he wanted.
Edgar has equally reduced Zambia Police to a security wing of the Patriotic Front and openly uses it to curtail opposition political mobilisation work and to contain the critical activities of civil society.
Edgar has destroyed the electoral system of our country. Today the Electoral Commission of Zambia is nothing but an arm of the Patriotic Front.
And as if this was not enough damage to the country, Edgar has finally destroyed the economy.
He has crushed Zambia “like a tonne of bricks”!
But despite this destruction, Edgar is still seeking a third term of office. To come do what?
But we remind Edgar that power does not lie with him.
As Pope Francis tells us, “Power is something that God gave to humanity…If one thinks that power is to impose my way, to push everyone in my line and to make them go on that path, I believe that it is wrong.”
