Female politicians are better performers – Chisangano

GWEMBE UPND member of parliament Malungo Chisangano says Zambians must give women an equal opportunity in politics to serve them because they are betting performers than their male counterparts.

In an interview, Chisangano said men have been a letdown in many cases hence the need for women to join politics to serve Zambians.

“Just here in Gwembe what I have seen is that projects I have implemented in the last four to five years I have been an MP are far much more than what was implemented by my predecessor who stayed for 15 years,” Chisangano said.

She said Zambia now needs more women to come on board and contest leadership positions.

“Women are good performers. So far all the women when I look around have performed very well better than men. So for me women mean a lot when they say they want to develop an area despite the challenges of having a poor functioning system of the government but given those same limited resources like empowerment funds can do far much better than men,” Chisangano said.

And Chisangano vowed never to be bullied politically by men stating that women must also be given an equal opportunity as well for them to serve the people of Zambia.

“What I want is that my party, the UPND, should adopt me again for the 2021 general elections so that I continue with my good work in Gwembe,” she said. “Women just need to be brave and join politics to serve Zambians because men have been a letdown in many cases. (Women) shouldn’t fear. Let them just come on board and face the battlefield. If God wants them to be there they will get it.”

Chisangano said it was difficult for citizens especially in opposition strongholds to appreciate the efforts women in politics were putting in because the government systems have all fallen apart.

“Recently I heard President Edgar Lungu telling his ministers not to interfere in the work of technocrats but what the man seems not to understand is that the governance system has fallen apart no wonder as a country we are seeing scandal from scandal either by a PS (permanent secretary), minister, a director and nothing seems to be resolved,” Chisangano said.

Chisangano cited the recent case of the Ministry of Health distributing expired drugs and defective condoms as one visible example.

“Firing Dr Chitalu Chilufya is not an issue because that man deserved much more than just being fired. Imagine lives of Zambians put at risk due to expired drugs. We need to put up systems in place and take care of them so that everything moves smoothly. So if those systems are not in place because of corruption or this and that then we are saying there are no systems in place which will help the Zambian people,” she said. “This issue of saying the ministers should not interfere in the work of technocrats for me I say there must be proper systems where everybody in the ministry is held accountable for the duties that they are supposed to perform or for the services they are supposed to give to the Zambians.”

Chisangano recounted challenges facing her constituency such as lack of drugs in health facilities forcing people to cover long distances to buy prescribed medicines.

“There are no drugs in clinics in Gwembe and people falling sick are just being given Panadol and then worse off we don’t have chemists or pharmacies in the constituency. So when someone is given a prescription it means such a person has to spend money to go to Monze to buy that drug which is very costly to the people of Gwembe. The challenges are many in the health sector in the district,” she said. “Under agriculture despite the valley receiving good rains this season, government under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) decided to give farmers in Southern Province three bags of fertiliser and one 10 kilogramme pocket of seed meaning now production will go down. So there won’t be enough production this year due to this reduction in inputs.”

Chisangano also said some schools in her constituency despite having been affected by heavy rains last year have not been attended to by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) yet in PF strongholds they are quick to respond to such challenges.

“No effort at all has been given by government through DMMU to schools like Ntanga and Hawuma. Road infrastructure is bad and when it comes to bridges they are highly affected by heavy rains so when they are filled up people waste a lot of time waiting for water levels to reduce,” said Chisangano.