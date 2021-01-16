Give attention to the sick – Pope

POPE Francis says a good society shall be identified by the way it cares for the sick.

In his message ahead of celebrating the 29th World Day of the Sick which falls on February 11, the pontiff asked the world to give special attention to the sick.

With biblical emphasis on brotherly love, the Pope said no one should feel alone because they are sick.

“Dear brothers and sisters, the commandment of love that Jesus left to his disciples is also kept in our relationship with the sick. A society is all the more human to the degree that it cares effectively for its most-frail and suffering members, in a spirit of fraternal love. Let us strive to achieve this goal, so that no one will feel alone, excluded or abandoned,” he said. “… We think in particular of those who have suffered, and continue to suffer, the effects of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. To all, and especially to the poor and the marginalised, I express my spiritual closeness and assure them of the Church’s loving concern. The theme of this Day is drawn from the Gospel passage in which Jesus criticises the hypocrisy of those who fail to practice what they preach (cf. Mt 23:1-12).”

He said true Christian faith should be accompanied by actions.

While admitting that no one is immune to hypocrisy, Pope Francis said Jesus Christ asked all believers to “stop and listen, to establish a direct and personal relationship with others, to feel empathy and compassion, and to let their suffering become our own as we seek to serve them (cf. Lk 10:30-35)”.

“When our faith is reduced to empty words, unconcerned with the lives and needs of others, the creed we profess proves inconsistent with the life we lead. The danger is real. That is why Jesus uses strong language about the peril of falling into self-idolatry,” the Pope said. “The experience of sickness makes us realise our own vulnerability and our innate need of others. It makes us feel all the more clearly that we are creatures, dependent on God. When we are ill, fear and even bewilderment can grip our minds and hearts. We find ourselves powerless, since our health does not depend on our abilities or life’s incessant worries (cf. Mt 6:27).”

And giving the biblical narrative of Job, Pope Francis said sickness raises the question of life’s meaning, “which we bring before God in faith”.

He said from creation, human beings were meant to be interactive and caring for each other.

“In seeking a new and deeper direction in our lives, we may not find an immediate answer. Nor are our relatives and friends always able to help us in this demanding quest. The biblical figure of Job is emblematic in this regard,” Pope Francis said. “Job’s wife and friends do not accompany him in his misfortune; instead, they blame him and only aggravate his solitude and distress. Job feels forlorn and misunderstood. Yet for all his extreme frailty, he rejects hypocrisy and chooses the path of honesty towards God and others. Sickness always has more than one face: it has the face of all the sick, but also those who feel ignored, excluded and prey to social injustices that deny their fundamental rights.”

On the coronavirus pandemic, the Pope said it has exacerbated inequalities in “our healthcare systems and exposed inefficiencies in the care of the sick”.

“Elderly, weak and vulnerable people are not always granted access to care, or in an equitable manner. This is the result of political decisions, resource management and greater or lesser commitment on the part of those holding positions of responsibility,” said Pope Francis. “Investing resources in the care and assistance of the sick is a priority linked to the fundamental principle that health is a primary common good. Yet the pandemic has also highlighted the dedication and generosity of healthcare personnel, volunteers, support staff, priests, men and women religious, all of whom have helped, treated, comforted and served so many of the sick and their families with professionalism, self-giving, responsibility and love of neighbour.”