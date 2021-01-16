Honeybee scandals is fit for The Hague – Chanda

A LUSAKA resident says the Honeybee scandal which resulted in the dismissal of health minister Chitalu Chilufya is a matter that suits prosecution by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Kawimbe Chanda feels that what Dr Chilufya and Ministry of Health did is a crime against humanity.

“This is long overdue! I demand the immediate prosecution of Hon Chitalu Chilufya, just firing him alone is not enough. Firing Chitalu Chilufya cannot be equated to the long-term consequences of using defective condoms and surgery gloves,” Kawimbe said in a statement. “I forgave hon [former general education minister David] Mabumba because he was playing with himself, unlike Chitalu Chilufya who has messed up the nation. I’m not a lawyer but I think this Honeybee scandals is fit for The Hague; it’s a crime against humanity.”

Chanda, who gave credit to the media for their consistency on the matter, wondered what moved President Edgar Lungu to dismiss Dr Chilufya.

He said this is the same President who defended Dr Chilufya when the Anti-Corruption Commission took him to court for corruption last year.

“Corruption and theft does not pay. This is a tribute to The Mast newspaper and the News Diggers who have been on this issue for years. They exposed the rot caused at the Ministry of Health. Continue holding this government accountable,” Chanda said. “All along Lungu has been defending his ministers (Chitalu Chilufya) and (Ronald Chitotela), including when the ACC took the two to court. Lungu vowed never to fire a Cabinet minister, not until they’re proven guilty by the courts of law. Now was Chilufya proven guilty by any court of law?”

He asked President Lungu to explain when he discovered that Dr Chilufya was indeed corrupt.

Chanda strongly doubted the genuineness of the dismissal, saying it was meant to fool the public.

“When did President Lungu know that Chitalu Chilufya was a thief? And President Lungu did not even mention the reason he fired Chitalu Chilufya. To me, that action which the President took was not convincing that he is fighting corruption. What if Chitalu’s dismissal was on agreed terms, just to sweep the Honeybee scandal under the carpet to silence the public outcry?” argued Chanda. “Chitalu Chilufya will continue eating and…with them behind scenes. I am not convinced with this stunt! If Lungu was serious with fighting corruption his actions would have shown on the purchasing of fire engines, Forest 27, mukula logs…, and the buying of ambulances. The list is endless. Money and lives have been lost just to support their acquired life styles.”

On Monday, during the swearing in of water and sanitation minister Raphael Nakacinda, President Lungu said, “Let me end by cautioning you against indulging in actions that might bring government into disrepute. Your role is policy formulation in your ministry. I, therefore, do not expect you to usurp the roles of technocrats because such actions will not only entangle you but the rest of government.”